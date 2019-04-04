‘Pokemon Go’ is Ready for Summer With Go Fest in Chicago and Germany

Summer is almost here and that means it’s almost time for the Pokemon Go Summer Tour! The Pokemon Go Fest is returning to Chicago and coming to Dortmund, Germany this year, according to a press release Thursday.

The Pokemon Go Fest is an event that combines the fun of the popular mobile AR game, “Pokemon Go,” with real world interactivity via physical installations around Chicago’s Grant Park and meeting other trainers through event-exclusive activities. There will be 300 acres of walking space for trainers to explore.

This will be the third year that the festival returns to Chicago. While the events in 2017 got off to a rocky start (there were connectivity issues and a lawsuit) 2018’s events returned to Chicago for a much better experience. Last year over 21,000 attendees came to the event, which was held in Lincoln Park.

Dortmund, Germany hosted a Pokemon Go Safari Zone last year. For 2019, Dortmund will host a Pokemon Go Fest in Westfalenpark. Attendees can explore the history of the city through interacting with attractions through the game, and, of course, meet other trainers collecting pokemon.

John Hanke, founder and CEO of Niantic, commented on the growing events.

“Last year’s Pokémon GO Summer Tour brought hundreds of thousands of Trainers together at real-world events around the world which left us with some truly unforgettable moments and stories,” said Hanke. “This summer, we’re looking to continue to build upon that success and create even more ways for Trainers to enjoy and interact with these incredible parks and cities and build lasting friendships throughout their journeys of encountering Pokémon in the ‘real-world.’”

Pokemon Go Fest: Chicago is coming June 13 to 16, and tickets will be on sale via the Niantic ticketing system built in to the “Pokemon Go” application later this month.

Pokemon Go Fest: Dortmund is happening July 4 to 7, and tickets will be available sometime later this spring.

For those who can’t make their way to Dortmund or Chicago, special summer in-game events, activities, and global challenges will still come to the “Pokemon Go” game this summer. Niantic will reveal more details ahead of those events.