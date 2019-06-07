Banjo Kazooie-Style Platformer ‘Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair’ Is Coming 2019

Playtonic Games’ upcoming hybrid platformer “Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair” will launch on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Steam later this year, publisher Team17 announced on Friday.
The new 2.5D title sees adorable chameleon and bat duo Yooka and Laylee attempt to rescue Queen Phoebee’s Royal Beettalion Guard. Each character has its own special abilities, which must be combined throughout its levels. Check out the game in action below.
Playtonic – a studio made up of developers from Rare – developed the original Yooka-Laylee as a spiritual successor to the Banjo-Kazooie series. The 2017 release, fully financed through Kickstarter within an impressive 40 minutes of the campaign’s launch, was designed to renew the item-collecting, 3D platforming game genre of the 1990s.
