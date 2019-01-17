PlayStation’s Shawn Layden to Keynote DICE Summit

Shawn Layden, chairman of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios, will kick off this year’s DICE Summit in Las Vegas with an opening keynote, organizers announced Thursday.

While they couldn’t say what his topic will be, the theme of this year’s summit is “Trailblazers” and is meant to discuss the game industry’s biggest ideas and trends.

Last year’s keynote by Microsoft’s Phil Spencer turned into a call for more inclusivity and an end to toxicity in video games. The keynote was a powerful call to arms delivered to a gathering of game development luminaries.

It’s unknown if Layden will use the opportunity to address bigger issues in the game industry or if it will remain focused on ideas and trends, an excellent opportunity to perhaps lay the groundwork for news of a new PlayStation sometime later this year.

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, which hosts the annual summit, also announced three other speakers for the February event.

Sarah Bond (Head of global gaming partnerships and development at Xbox/Microsoft) Bond leads Microsoft’s gaming business development team responsible for cultivating and managing Microsoft’s gaming partnerships, crafting and executing deals and negotiations, as well as, shaping gaming business development strategy and mergers and acquisitions.

Stanley Pierre-Louis – (Acting president and CEO of the Entertainment Software Association) In addition to leading the ESA until a permanent leader is announced, Pierre-Louis heads the legal, policy, and regulatory affairs function for the organization, which includes: advocacy on First Amendment, technology and intellectual property issues; supervision of a global content protection program; and responsibility for contractual matters. He also oversees all governance and compliance matters for the organization and serves as Corporate Secretary to ESA’s Board of Directors. Pierre-Louis will be discussing “What the WHO has wrong about video games.”

Bryan Intihar – (Creative director at Insomniac Games for “Marvel’s Spider-Man”) Intihar will be joining the AIAS Gamemaker’s Notebook podcast host Ted Price for a special live taping on the D.I.C.E. Summit stage. This podcast interview will feature an in-depth, one-on-one conversation on the business and craft of developing one of the biggest games from 2018.