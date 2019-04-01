×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sony PlayStation Network Refund Policy Now Lets Users Cancel Pre-Orders

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Sony

Sony updated its PlayStation refund policy with several new provisions, including the ability to cancel pre-orders.

PlayStation 4 owners may now cancel pre-orders any time before the game’s release date, with their purchase being credited back to their PlayStation Network wallet. If the release date has passed at the time of the refund, users can still get their money back if they haven’t streamed or downloaded the pre-ordered game. This same set of rules applies to those who utilize PlayStation Plus, PlayStation Now, and Spotify premium, with refunds available within the first 14 days of purchase, even if users have tried out one of the services.

The new update also allows users to receive refunds on digital content purchases within 14 days of their purchase date. Consumers will receive a refund as long as they have not downloaded or streamed their purchase during this time period. Refund options are also available if the product happens to be faulty as well. The website doesn’t clarify what Sony regards as “faulty” content. These completed refunds will be credited back to the customer’s PlayStation Network wallet as well.

Previously, Sony was reportedly offering complete refunds to some users who purchased “Anthem,” and Variety was able to confirm via PlayStation support chat that one representative was willing to do so, without checking to see if there had been any play time accrued or whether the game was downloaded or streamed in the past.

Sony’s official refund policy may be found via the PlayStation support help pages.

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More Gaming

  • Sony PlayStation Network Refund Policy Now

    Sony PlayStation Network Refund Policy Now Lets Users Cancel Pre-Orders

    Sony updated its PlayStation refund policy with several new provisions, including the ability to cancel pre-orders. PlayStation 4 owners may now cancel pre-orders any time before the game’s release date, with their purchase being credited back to their PlayStation Network wallet. If the release date has passed at the time of the refund, users can [...]

  • 'Cuphead' Creator: Game's Difficulty is More

    'Cuphead' Creator Never Intended to Make the Game so Hard

    “Cuphead” isn’t so much hard as it is different. At least that’s Tyler Moldenhauer’s take on the game he helped create. “We never aimed to make it super hard,” Moldenhauer told Variety in a recent interview. “It was just that we kind of wanted to keep the action intense and that was sort of the [...]

  • 'Borderlands 3' Release Date Leaked, Coming

    'Borderlands 3' Release Date Leaked, Coming to Epic Games Store

    “Borderlands 3” will release September 13, according to a tweet from the official “Borderlands” Twitter account that has since been deleted. The tweet, which appears to have been unintentionally published on Monday, states “Mayhem is Coming September 13. Pre-order now for the Gold Weapon Skins Pack!” It also appears “Borderlands 3” will release on the [...]

  • Why Vlambeer Returned to its Roots

    Why Vlambeer Returned to Its Roots With 'Ultrabugs'

    The latest creation from Vlambeer — makers of odd little bits of play — is a game the duo of developers designed to be played in two-minute chunks called “Ultrabugs.” It’s a deliberate subversion of the current state of major titles, an antidote to the glut of living games like “The Division 2,” “Fortnite,” and [...]

  • 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4'

    'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' Gets 'Alcatraz' Battle Royale Map

    “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” is getting a new addition to its “Blackout” battle royale mode in the form of the “Alcatraz” map. The new map is set in a fog-filled island meant to guide players toward the facility at the top of a massive hill, where players can explore Alcatraz itself. There are [...]

  • Game Industry Notables Set to Appear

    Game Industry Notables Set to Appear at BAFTA Game Awards 2019

    The British Academy Games Awards 2019 is coming Thursday, and we’ve got details on how to watch and who to look out for at the big event. BAFTA previously released its list of nominees for the 2019 BAFTA Games Awards, but now we’ve got details on who’s attending and how to watch the event. Key [...]

  • 'Skyrim Grandma' Shirley Curry Is Being

    'Skyrim Grandma' Shirley Curry Will Be Added to 'The Elder Scrolls 6'

    Gaming YouTuber Shirley Curry is being immortalized in Bethesda’s “The Elder Scrolls 6” as an NPC. During a video celebrating 25 years of the “Elder Scrolls” franchise, Bethesda revealed that Curry will be added to the game when it debuts. Around 8:40 in the clip, Curry’s character model can be seen as well as a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad