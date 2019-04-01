Sony PlayStation Network Refund Policy Now Lets Users Cancel Pre-Orders

Sony updated its PlayStation refund policy with several new provisions, including the ability to cancel pre-orders.

PlayStation 4 owners may now cancel pre-orders any time before the game’s release date, with their purchase being credited back to their PlayStation Network wallet. If the release date has passed at the time of the refund, users can still get their money back if they haven’t streamed or downloaded the pre-ordered game. This same set of rules applies to those who utilize PlayStation Plus, PlayStation Now, and Spotify premium, with refunds available within the first 14 days of purchase, even if users have tried out one of the services.

The new update also allows users to receive refunds on digital content purchases within 14 days of their purchase date. Consumers will receive a refund as long as they have not downloaded or streamed their purchase during this time period. Refund options are also available if the product happens to be faulty as well. The website doesn’t clarify what Sony regards as “faulty” content. These completed refunds will be credited back to the customer’s PlayStation Network wallet as well.

Previously, Sony was reportedly offering complete refunds to some users who purchased “Anthem,” and Variety was able to confirm via PlayStation support chat that one representative was willing to do so, without checking to see if there had been any play time accrued or whether the game was downloaded or streamed in the past.

Sony’s official refund policy may be found via the PlayStation support help pages.