Playcrafting Teams With Bose to Invest in Game Developers

Playcrafting, a New York-based network with over 30,000 game developers, is teaming up with audio company Bose to invest in other creators across the U.S., it announced on Wednesday.

Via the year-long collaboration, game developers will create 20 exclusive titles for the new Bose AR platform, a pair of sunglasses that claims to offer an “immersive audio experience.” The 20 games will be showcased in a traveling “Bose AR-cade” during some of the gaming industry’s biggest events in 2019.

“We see the passion and creativity that game developers bring to their work, and we are excited about the opportunities that Bose AR presents to this community,” said Catharina Lavers Mallet, head of Bose Wearable and AR platform. “Our alliance with Playcrafting will provide added support to game developers as they build new and innovative experiences for this fast-growing industry.”

“Games bring people of all ages, genders and ethnic and cultural backgrounds together the way nothing else can,” said Playcrafting founder Dan Butchko. “Playcrafting is all about giving developers – aspiring and established – the tools they need to succeed. We’re so excited to join Bose in bringing cutting edge technologies to more game creators and fans.”

The Playcrafting/Bose partnership includes standalone programs and customized Bose integration opportunities that give creators access to the latest Bose AR wearables and developer tools.

Here is the full schedule: