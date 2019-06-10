‘Planet Zoo’ Brings The Most Realistic Animals in Games to PC on Nov. 5

“Planet Zoo” will offer the most realistic animal models, AI, and animations in games to PC on Nov. 5, developer Frontier Developments announced during the PC Gaming Show on Monday.

A spiritual successor to Zoo Tycoon, “Planet Zoo” features a huge number of wild animals, from hippos and lions to bears and apes, and tasks the player with building a modern zoo – one which focuses on the welfare of animals and the promotion of conservation and research.

“Planet Zoo” will be available in demo form at E3 2019, with a beta incoming later this summer.