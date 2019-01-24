Rebellion Founders Philip and Andrew Oliver Depart to Start Consultancy

Indie UK games publisher and developer Rebellion announced the upcoming departure of co-founders Philip Oliver and Andrew Oliver via press release Thursday. Philip and Andrew Oliver will depart Rebellion on Feb. 15 to start their own video game consultancy business. Rebellion, the studio behind “Arca’s Path” and “Strange Brigade,” acquired Radiant Worlds in January 2018, [...]
Daybreak Game Company’s massively multiplayer online role-playing game “EverQuest” turns 20 years old in March, and its developers plan to celebrate that milestone with a bunch of new in-game anniversary events. “EverQuest” is getting a brand-new land, raids, and story content in March, said executive producer Holly Longdale in a blog post on Wednesday. The [...]
There was a time when one could compile a complete list of all of the video games coming out in a year in one story. Now doing so for just a month is seemingly impossible. Between the slate of major releases, the growth of indie third-party publishing, and the increasing number of stores — not [...]
They’ve got their minifigs, now the voices for “Overwatch’s” Pharah and Mercy are waiting for their animated close-ups. Jen Cohn, the voice behind high-flying, rocket launching Egyptian Pharah, and Lucie Pohl, the voice of the angel-winged, haloed Swiss medic Mercy, were exuberant Wednesday evening as they chatted in a New York City Lego store waiting [...]
“Anthem” is unlikely to scratch the itch BioWare fans still have after 2017’s disappointing “Mass Effect: Andromeda.” The high-flying action game is a diversion for the studio that delivered the critically-acclaimed “Dragon Age: Inquisition.” It’s the latest entry in the shared-world shooter genre that includes Ubisoft’s “The Division” and Bungie’s “Destiny.” The specter of the [...]
A survey of 4,000 games industry professionals revealed wariness around Steam’s revenue model and increased consideration of unionization, among other findings, in a report released Thursday. The Game Developers Conference (GDC) released its 2019 State of the Industry Survey, its seventh annual survey meant to analyze industry trends before the 2019 GDC in March. The results [...]
Esports organization ELeague is partnering with video game publisher Electronic Arts to create and host multiple “FIFA 19” events in 2019, it announced on Thursday. This makes ELeague the first North American tournament partner to host an EA Sports FIFA 19 Global Series FUT Champions Cup. The first competition kicks off Feb. 22-24 with the [...]