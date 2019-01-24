Rebellion Founders Philip and Andrew Oliver Depart to Start Consultancy

Indie UK games publisher and developer Rebellion announced the upcoming departure of co-founders Philip Oliver and Andrew Oliver via press release Thursday.

Philip and Andrew Oliver will depart Rebellion on Feb. 15 to start their own video game consultancy business.

Rebellion, the studio behind “Arca’s Path” and “Strange Brigade,” acquired Radiant Worlds in January 2018, which was co-founded by Philip and Andrew Oliver along with Richard Smithies back in 2013. After the acquisition, Philip and Andrew Oliver would continue their work at Rebellion Warwick to assist with the transition.

“We’re delighted with what the Rebellion Warwick team has achieved over the last year, and we are confident they’ll continue to flourish,” said Philip Oliver. “But we’re both looking forward to this next chapter and we’re excited to get started.”

Philip and Andrew Oliver will reveal more about their new business in the “coming weeks,” according to the press release.

Rebellion Warwick contributed to the development of the aforementioned titles, “Arca’s Path” and “Strange Brigade.” It will continue to work on the upcoming “Evil Genius 2,” according to the press release.

Rebellion CEO and co-founder Jason Kingsley , OBE, commented on their departure.

“Philip and Andrew’s remit was to help with what would be a challenging time of transition for their studio,” Kingsley said. “We are grateful for the assistance they provided and the work they did at Rebellion Warwick. With their huge experience, we’re excited to see their consultancy business grow.”