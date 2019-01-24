×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Rebellion Founders Philip and Andrew Oliver Depart to Start Consultancy

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Rebellion
Indie UK games publisher and developer Rebellion announced the upcoming departure of co-founders Philip Oliver and Andrew Oliver via press release Thursday.
Philip and Andrew Oliver will depart Rebellion on Feb. 15 to start their own video game consultancy business.
Rebellion, the studio behind “Arca’s Path” and “Strange Brigade,” acquired Radiant Worlds in January 2018, which was co-founded by Philip and Andrew Oliver along with Richard Smithies back in 2013. After the acquisition, Philip and Andrew Oliver would continue their work at Rebellion Warwick to assist with the transition.
“We’re delighted with what the Rebellion Warwick team has achieved over the last year, and we are confident they’ll continue to flourish,” said Philip Oliver. “But we’re both looking forward to this next chapter and we’re excited to get started.”
Philip and Andrew Oliver will reveal more about their new business in the “coming weeks,” according to the press release.
Rebellion Warwick contributed to the development of the aforementioned titles, “Arca’s Path” and “Strange Brigade.” It will continue to work on the upcoming “Evil Genius 2,” according to the press release.
Rebellion CEO and co-founder Jason Kingsley, OBE, commented on their departure.
“Philip and Andrew’s remit was to help with what would be a challenging time of transition for their studio,” Kingsley said. “We are grateful for the assistance they provided and the work they did at Rebellion Warwick. With their huge experience, we’re excited to see their consultancy business grow.”
Despite the departure of two industry veterans from its ranks, Rebellion is making strides in the industry. It acquired TickTock Games earlier this month, expanding its game studios. The company also obtained a TV and film studio space last year, where it will work on film and TV projects like a Judge Dredd TV series, known as “Judge Dredd: Mega-City One.”

Popular on Variety

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

More Gaming

  • Philip and Andrew Oliver Depart Rebellion

    Rebellion Founders Philip and Andrew Oliver Depart to Start Consultancy

    Indie UK games publisher and developer Rebellion announced the upcoming departure of co-founders Philip Oliver and Andrew Oliver via press release Thursday. Philip and Andrew Oliver will depart Rebellion on Feb. 15 to start their own video game consultancy business. Rebellion, the studio behind “Arca’s Path” and “Strange Brigade,” acquired Radiant Worlds in January 2018, [...]

  • 'EverQuest' Is Celebrating Its 20th Anniversary

    'EverQuest' Is Celebrating Its 20th Anniversary With New Land, Raids

    Daybreak Game Company’s massively multiplayer online role-playing game “EverQuest” turns 20 years old in March, and its developers plan to celebrate that milestone with a bunch of new in-game anniversary events. “EverQuest” is getting a brand-new land, raids, and story content in March, said executive producer Holly Longdale in a blog post on Wednesday. The [...]

  • Video Game Releases: February 2019

    Video Game Releases: February 2019

    There was a time when one could compile a complete list of all of the video games coming out in a year in one story. Now doing so for just a month is seemingly impossible. Between the slate of major releases, the growth of indie third-party publishing, and the increasing number of stores — not [...]

  • 'Overwatch's' Pharah, Mercy Talk Fame, Animated

    'Overwatch's' Pharah, Mercy Talk Fame, Animated Shorts, Lego

    They’ve got their minifigs, now the voices for “Overwatch’s” Pharah and Mercy are waiting for their animated close-ups. Jen Cohn, the voice behind high-flying, rocket launching Egyptian Pharah, and Lucie Pohl, the voice of the angel-winged, haloed Swiss medic Mercy, were exuberant Wednesday evening as they chatted in a New York City Lego store waiting [...]

  • BioWare’s 'Anthem' is a Leap of

    BioWare’s 'Anthem' is a Leap of Faith, But Not The Studio’s Destiny

    “Anthem” is unlikely to scratch the itch BioWare fans still have after 2017’s disappointing “Mass Effect: Andromeda.” The high-flying action game is a diversion for the studio that delivered the critically-acclaimed “Dragon Age: Inquisition.” It’s the latest entry in the shared-world shooter genre that includes Ubisoft’s “The Division” and Bungie’s “Destiny.” The specter of the [...]

  • Survey Reveals Games Industry Thoughts on

    Games Industry Wary of Steam, Considering Unionization, According to GDC Survey

    A survey of 4,000 games industry professionals revealed wariness around Steam’s revenue model and increased consideration of unionization, among other findings, in a report released Thursday. The Game Developers Conference (GDC) released its 2019 State of the Industry Survey, its seventh annual survey meant to analyze industry trends before the 2019 GDC in March. The results [...]

  • ELeague And EA to Hold Multiple

    ELeague, EA to Hold Multiple 'FIFA 19' Competitions in 2019

    Esports organization ELeague is partnering with video game publisher Electronic Arts to create and host multiple “FIFA 19” events in 2019, it announced on Thursday. This makes ELeague the first North American tournament partner to host an EA Sports FIFA 19 Global Series FUT Champions Cup. The first competition kicks off Feb. 22-24 with the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad