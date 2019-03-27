×
Google Stadia's Phil Harrison Appointed to 'The Game Awards' Advisory Board

The Game Awards” announced it has appointed Google vice president and Stadia general manager to its advisory board, effective March 27.

Harrison is the head of the entire Stadia team, and handles strategy, revenue, and content for the upcoming Google video game streaming platform, which is set to release later in 2019.

“We are thrilled to have Phil Harrison join our advisory board, which plays an important role in setting the strategic direction for ‘The Game Awards,’” said “The Game Awards” executive producer and creator Geoff Keighley. “Phil’s deep experience in this industry over many decades, not to mention his current role at Google, make him an invaluable addition as we head into our fifth anniversary show later this year.”

“The Game Awards” Advisory Board does not help select award nominees or winners, but is meant to help guide the event on its mission to “celebrate video games as the most powerful form of entertainment.” Currently, the board includes members from Nintendo of America, Activision, Electronic Arts, Kojima Productions, Microsoft, Ubisoft, Tencent, and others.

“The Game Awards” will be returning for a 2019 telecast later this year, though there hasn’t been a specific date set for the presentation just yet. Previously, “The Game Awards” reached over 31 million global viewers during its 2018 broadcast, while premiering first-look video game trailers and other announcements intermingled with award presentations.

