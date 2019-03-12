Xbox Reveals Striking Limited Edition Phantom White Controller

Microsoft unveiled a new limited edition Xbox Wireless Controller during an Inside Xbox broadcast on Tuesday.

The Phantom White Special Edition controller is the second in Xbox’s Phantom series. The Phantom Black Special Edition controller debuted in September. The Phantom White will be available at retailers worldwide beginning Apr. 2 for $70 USD. It also comes with 14-day trials for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass.

Like its darker cousin, the Phantom White features an opaque neutral color that fades away until it reveals the technology inside. The top is a translucent white with gold mechanical components underneath and transitions to matte white on the bottom. The buttons, triggers, thumbsticks, and bumpers are a glossy white with light grey accents, while textured grips on the back help keep the peripheral in your hands while you play.

Last month, Microsoft also revealed a new Sport Red Special Edition Wireless Controller inspired by “the world of activewear and sports lifestyle.” It features metallic red and silver accents on the front and red diamond rubberized grips on the back. Like the Phantom White, the Sport Red comes with 14-day trial memberships to Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass and costs $70. It arrived in stores on Mar. 5.

Like all Xbox Wireless Controllers, the Phantom White comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and Bluetooth capability. It’s compatible with the Xbox One family of devices and the Xbox Accessories app, which allows for custom button-mapping.