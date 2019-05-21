×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Phantom: Covert Ops’ Brings VR Stealth to Oculus Quest and Rift

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All

Stealth-centric virtual reality game “Phantom: Covert Ops” is coming to Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift devices later this year, and developer nDreams has released new in-game footage giving a glimpse of what is to come.

In “Phantom: Covert Ops,” players take on the role of an elite covert operative with a single night to prevent an all-out war. Playing as a Phantom, the user is dispatched into hostile wetlands where they meander the shadowy rivers in a tactical kayak and utilize military-grade weapons to evade or take out the enemy threat.

The VR title is driven by 1:1 player movement, meaning that everything from dragging your paddle through the water to aiming down the scope of your rifle is influenced by your body’s movement.

“How you plan and execute every mission and encounter is your choice,” says nDreams. “Move silently across the water, sneaking through reeds and beneath enemy walkways, or ambush hostiles in exhilarating combat.”

Check out the video above for a look at “Phantom: Covert Ops”‘s stealth mission gameplay.

 

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More Gaming

  • Sony Compares Next Gen PlayStation Load

    Sony Compares Next Gen PlayStation Load Times to PS4 Pro

    A video comparison between the performance of a PlayStation 4 Pro and Sony’s next-generation PlayStation shows off the speed of the latter, as shared by Wall Street Journal reporter Takashi Mochizuki via Twitter on Tuesday. The main focus seems to be the rendering times in the side-by-side comparison, as a countdown appears just above the [...]

  • 'Game of Thrones' Author George R.R.

    'Game of Thrones' Author George R.R. Martin Consults on Video Game

    George R. R. Martin, the famed author of the “Game of Thrones” book series, has consulted on an upcoming video game currently being developed in Japan, this according to a blog post from the author which lays out the work he is now up to in the wake of the HBO television series finale. “I’m [...]

  • PlayStation Team Caught Off Guard By

    PlayStation Team Caught Off Guard By Sony, Microsoft Deal (Report)

    Last week, Sony and Microsoft surprised the gaming community by announcing a strategic partnership where they will work together on cloud technology. Apparently, no one was more shocked than the PlayStation team, who were blindsided by the deal, according to a report by Bloomberg. Negotiations between Sony and Microsoft began last year and were handled [...]

  • Phil Spencer

    Xbox Chief Phil Spencer Outlines Plan to Combat Online Toxicity

    Head of Xbox Phil Spencer outlined new plans to combat toxicity and promote online safety in a post on the Microsoft Blog on Monday. Spencer believes in two fundamental truths about gaming, he said. One, that gaming is for everyone and, two, gaming must promote and protect everyone’s safety. “No one group ‘owns’ gaming,” Spencer [...]

  • Oculus Quest Gets Netflix App, But

    Oculus Quest Will Have Netflix, but Not Plex or HBO

    Facebook’s new Oculus Quest headset is launching with a number of high-profile gaming titles this Tuesday. Media apps on the other hand will take a bit of backseat, with some key players sitting this latest headset out for the time being. First, the good news for anyone who has pre-ordered the headset: One of the [...]

  • Sony Interactive Launches Film, TV Studio

    Sony Interactive Launches Film, TV Studio to Adapt Video Game Projects

    Sony Interactive recently launched PlayStation Productions, a studio tasked with adapting the company’s video game properties into films and television shows, according to The Hollywood Reporter. PlayStation Productions is headed by Asad Qizilbash and overseen by SIE chairman of Worldwide Studios Shawn Layden. It’s reportedly already working on its first slate of projects on the [...]

  • Watch YouTuber Play VR Game 'Apex

    Watch YouTuber Play VR Game 'Apex Construct' on a Football Field

    “Apex Construct” developer Fast Travel Games recently teamed up with YouTube content creator Jugon Virtual to show off the virtual reality adventure game’s motion mechanic on a large football field. Using the standalone Ocululs Quest headset and body motion exclusively to navigate the game world, Virtual covered a total area of 6050m2 while playing, Fast [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad