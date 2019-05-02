×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Path of Exile’ Lead on Crunch: ‘I Will Not Run This Company That Way’

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Grinding Gear Games

Path of Exile” lead developer Chris Wilson doesn’t want to make his employees crunch to put out updates for the online action role-playing game. That’s according to a lengthy Reddit post Wilson published on Wednesday addressing some concerns the community has about the game’s ongoing development.

“Some studios make their teams work 14 hour days to pack every patch full of the most fixes and improvements possible,” Wilson said. “Sometimes when we read our own patch notes threads and community feedback, we feel that we are being asked to do the same. I will not run this company that way.”

While he believes some paid overtime is inevitable, especially near the launch of new “Path of Exile” leagues, WIlson said the vast majority of the game’s development cycle has great work/life balance. This is necessary, he said, to keep the team at Grinding Gear Games happy and healthy for the long-term, but it also means players will have to wait longer for some needed improvements.

Developer crunch is currently a hot topic in the gaming industry, with many calling for unionization to protect workers from alleged exploitative practices. There have been multiple reports in recent months about excessive work hours at major studios like BioWare and Epic Games. Some BioWare employees told Kotaku said they suffered from depression and anxiety. Others had to reportedly take doctor-ordered stress leave that lasted weeks or months. The studio refuted those claims, however, and said it takes the health and well-being of its team members very seriously.

Meanwhile, about a dozen current and former employees at Epic Games told Polygon they regularly worked in excess of 70 hours per week following the massive success of battle royale title “Fortnite.” Others said they worked 100 hours, a claim also recently made by Rockstar Games developers who worked on “Red Dead Redemption 2.”

As for “Path of Exile,” Wilson said certain issues haven’t been addressed to the community’s satisfaction because of the sheer amount of things the team has been working on. The game’s new Synthesis League was more work than they expected, he said. An upcoming “mega-expansion” is also taking up huge amounts of the studio’s time. So is “Path of Exile’s” Korean launch and this year’s ExileCon. While many of these things the team is working on will make “massive and lasting fundamental improvements” to the game, Wilson said they come at a cost.

“I am very sorry about this,” he said. “One of our key values is our relationship with our community. We feel that our internal emphasis on longer term improvements to ‘Path of Exile’ has caused some damage to that relationship in the short term. We will make sure that we find a good balance between addressing immediate concerns and making the long-term improvements the game needs.”

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Gaming

  • 'Path of Exile' Lead on Crunch:

    'Path of Exile' Lead on Crunch: 'I Will Not Run This Company That Way'

    “Path of Exile” lead developer Chris Wilson doesn’t want to make his employees crunch to put out updates for the online action role-playing game. That’s according to a lengthy Reddit post Wilson published on Wednesday addressing some concerns the community has about the game’s ongoing development. “Some studios make their teams work 14 hour days [...]

  • Google Releases Free 'Detective Pikachu' Playmoji

    Google Releases Free 'Detective Pikachu' Playmoji Pack

    In celebration of “Detective Pikachu’s” impending debut, Google has released a new series of “Pokemon” Playmoji for Android devices. The “Playground: Pokemon Detective Pikachu” app, available only for Android users, is a free set of assets and “playgrounds” that include Detective Pikachu, Jigglypuff, Charizard, and Mr. Mime characters that users can arrange in digital scenes [...]

  • Niantic Reveals Additional 'Pokémon Go' Fest

    Niantic Reveals Additional 'Pokémon Go' Fest Germany Details

    Niantic lined out plans and ticketing information for its upcoming “Pokemon Go” Fest in Dortmund this July, including what lies in wait for eager Trainers. The festival, which takes place from July 4 through July 7 at Westfalenpark in Dortmund, Germany, will feature a multitude of different events. There will be four unique “Pokemon Go”-themed [...]

  • Palmer Luckey Oculus Founder Palmer Luckey

    Oculus Founder Palmer Luckey Gives Quest Headset a Thumbs-Up

    Oculus founder and former Facebook employee Palmer Luckey took to Twitter Wednesday night to express his support for the Oculus Quest, Facebook’s latest VR headset that will go on sale later this month. “I endorse Oculus Quest,” Luckey tweeted — a show of support that’s notable, especially since Luckey’s departure from Facebook wasn’t exactly amicable. [...]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Season 8, Week 10 Challenges Guide

    Season eight’s week-ten challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.) [...]

  • Belgium Internet Provider Targets Frustrated Gamers

    Internet Provider Targets Cursing Game Streamers With Voice-Activated Banners

    An ad agency in Belgium revealed its latest bid to hook gamers and other internet users prone to rage over slow connections: “Raging Banners.” VOO, one of Belgium’s main telecom providers, plans to use the world’s first real-time voice-activated banners to advertise its “ultra-fast” internet service. These “Raging Banners” will appear onscreen when gamers “rage” [...]

  • Koji Igarashi's 'Bloodstained: Ritual of the

    Koji Igarashi's 'Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night' Nabs Summer Release Date

    Koji Igarashi’s “Castlevania” spiritual successor “Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night” is debuting this summer on consoles and PC. The game debuts on June 18 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. The Nintendo Switch version is coming a week later on Tuesday, June 25. “Bloodstained” follows a protagonist named Miriam, an orphan originally taken in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad