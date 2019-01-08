×

Paradox Interactive Acquires Introversion Software's 'Prison Architect'

Publisher and developer Paradox Interactive acquired the rights to popular management sim title “Prison Architect,” the company announced this week.

Paradox Interactive will take over ownership of “Prison Architect” from developer Introversion Software on both current and future platforms. The game is available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch as well as “Prison Architect: Mobile” on iOS and Android.

“I think we’ve taken Prison Architect just about as far as we can, and we’re all eager to see where a team like Paradox can take it next!” said Mark Morris, co-founder of Introversion Software. “This also gives Introversion the chance to work on what we’ve got coming up next — more on that soon.”

“Prison Architect” tasks players with building and maintaining a maximum security prison from the ground up. Each prison needs cells, guard rooms, staff, and other amenities to keep it functioning normally. Fledgling “wardens” will have to figure out where to place inmates, keep their staff happily paid, and ensure morale remains reasonably high. The game takes plenty of cues from classic sims like “Theme Hospital” and “Dungeon Keeper” and even earned a BAFTA award in the “Persistent Game” category. Since release, it’s sold over 2 million copies across all platforms.

