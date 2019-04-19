×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Panthers Schedule Promo References a Slew of Video Games, Old and New

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Carolina Panthers’ released its 2019 schedule promotion video on Wednesday, which makes callbacks to classic games, like “Pitfall” and “Oregon Trail” among other games, shared via YouTube.

The Carolina Panthers are a professional football team in the National Football League (NFL). The team is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The promo video shows various football players and Panthers’ references spliced with video game selection screens and even gameplay segments. The schedule for the upcoming Panthers’ season is also displayed in the references. Most of the games and characters featured are throwbacks, from “Sonic the Hedgehog” to “Mortal Kombat” to “Pac-Man” (playfully called “Pac-Cam” for the Panthers’ star quarterback, Cam Newton).

The video also has little snippets of “Carolina” appearing in a mock-SEGA typeface. At the end, the Panthers’ season schedule is displayed in its entirety, along with a note that tickets went on sale for the season on Wednesday.

Related

A few newer games are also featured, including “Pokemon Go” and “Words With Friends.”

You can watch the promo in its entirety above. Keep an eye out for all the retro game callbacks!

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Gaming

  • Panthers Schedule Promo References a Slew

    Panthers Schedule Promo References a Slew of Video Games, Old and New

    The Carolina Panthers’ released its 2019 schedule promotion video on Wednesday, which makes callbacks to classic games, like “Pitfall” and “Oregon Trail” among other games, shared via YouTube. The Carolina Panthers are a professional football team in the National Football League (NFL). The team is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. The promo video shows various [...]

  • Gearbox CEO Defends Epic Games Store

    Gearbox CEO Defends Epic Games Store and 'Borderlands 3' Exclusivity

    Earlier this month, developer Gearbox Software revealed the PC version of its anticipated co-op shooter “Borderlands 3” is coming exclusively to the Epic Games Store. This created some blowback from fans who prefer Valve’s digital storefront Steam. Gearbox founder and CEO Randy Pitchford defending the decision in a lengthy Twitter thread on Saturday (helpfully recreated [...]

  • Inside the Music of Netflix's 'Ingress:

    Inside the Music of Netflix's 'Ingress: The Animation' (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Ingress: The Animation” hit last fall in Japan, but the global release doesn’t hit Netflix until April 30, fortunately, it’s bringing a little something new to the show based on Niantic’s other popular video game. The global version of the show will feature a new musical score created by Jacob Yoffee (“Free Meek,” “Andi Mack”). [...]

  • Vic Mignogna Sues Funimation and Other

    Vic Mignogna Sues Funimation, Other Voice Actors For Defamation

    Vic Mignogna, known for voicing Broly in the “Dragon Ball” series of games, films, and tv shows, filed a lawsuit claiming defamation and other charges against Funimation and other voice actors on Thursday, according to public court documents. Fellow Funimation voice actors Monica Rial and Jamie Marchi, along with Rial’s fiance Ronald Toye, are also [...]

  • South Korea's FTC Reviewing In-Game Purchase

    South Korea's FTC Reviewing In-Game Purchase Clauses

    The Fair Trade Commission in South Korea will conduct a review of game companies’ consumer practices and thus contacted 10 companies, including Nexon, Blizzard, and Riot Games, on Friday, according to The Korea Herald. The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) is concerned with in-game purchases in PC and mobile games. In particular, one concern is the [...]

  • 'Pokémon Go' Dev Niantic Accepting City

    'Pokémon Go' Dev Niantic Accepting City Submissions for Live Events

    Fans of games like “Pokémon Go” and “Ingress Prime” can now nominate their favorite cities to potentially host a live event in 2020, developer Niantic announced on Thursday. Submissions are now open on Niantic’s website. Anyone can submit an official city nomination between now and Oct. 1, including players, parks departments, tourism boards, and local [...]

  • 'Pagan Online' Single Player Campaign Hits

    'Pagan Online' Single-Player Campaign Hits Early Access

    Hack-and-slash RPG “Pagan Online” hit early access on Steam and Wargaming.net, publisher Wargaming announced Thursday. Currently available for $29.99, the game released as a single player experience featuring a five-act campaign with three difficulty levels. Cooperative play will be coming soon, says developer Mad Head Games. Content expansions will also be added to the game [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad