'Overwatch's' Next Lore Event is Called Storm Rising, Arrives Apr. 16

CREDIT: Blizzard Entertainment

Developer Blizzard Entertainment officially unveiled “Overwatch’s” latest lore-centric Archives event on Monday. It’s called Storm Rising and it runs from Apr. 16-May 6.

Storm Rising dives into the backstory of the Overwatch team’s conflict with villain Doomfist. Since they can’t capture him directly, they decide to target his accountant, Maximilian. The event features Tracer, Mercy, Winston, and Genji, and it reportedly takes place in a new Havana map. Blizzard teased the location on Sunday with a fictional newspaper article about a Cuban rum distillery. The bottom of the article mentions an imminent Category 3 hurricane called Fernand, which is apparently where the name Storm Rising comes from.

Overwatch Archives events let players experience pivotal moments from the game’s lore. Each one is a cooperative, story-driven mission involving four specific heroes. Players who participate in the event can earn special Archives loot boxes and unlock new cosmetic skins, highlight intros, emotes, and more.

The previous Archives event, Retribution, focused on the agents of Blackwatch, Overwatch’s secret strike force, and their mission to capture a high-ranking member of the villainous Talon organization. It featured Genji, Moira, McCree, and Reyes (a.k.a. Reaper). The first Archives event, called Uprising, let players relive Tracer’s first mission to quell a rebellion led by a rogue group of omnics. She was joined by Torbjorn, Reinhardt, and Mercy.

