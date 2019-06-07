Tickets for the 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals at Wells Fargo Center on Sale Now

Tickets for this year’s Overwatch League Grand Finals, which will be taking place at Wells Fargo Center on Sept. 29, are now on sale online and from the Wells Fargo Center box office.

Upgrade packages are also available, which feature early entry, OWL merch, free parking, and access to an Overwatch meet-and-greet.

The Grand Finals are the culmination of the 2019 Overwatch League season playoffs, which features 12 of the League’s top 20 teams. To compete at this level, first the two division winners and the next best four teams by record will automatically qualify, regardless of their division. An additional two teams will qualify via tournament between the remaining teams who range from seventh-to-12th place. Those eight teams then compete in a double-elimination bracket, before the final two teams that advance out of the bracket will compete in the Grand Finals.

The Overwatch League opened its 2019 season earlier this year to 13 million viewers, a 30% increase year over year. Held at the Blizzard Arena Los Angeles, opening week tickets were completely sold out and online viewing received an average of 440,000 viewers were watching, which is a 14% increase year over year.

The Overwatch League growth is a part of a wider industry trend, as esports in general are becoming increasingly popular— viewing and participating. Companies like GameWorks are creating esports lounges to play casually or partake in tournaments, which could further bring esports into the public eye.