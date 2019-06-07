×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tickets for the 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals at Wells Fargo Center on Sale Now

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Overwatch
CREDIT: Overwatch League

Tickets for this year’s Overwatch League Grand Finals, which will be taking place at Wells Fargo Center on Sept. 29, are now on sale online and from the Wells Fargo Center box office.

Upgrade packages are also available, which feature early entry, OWL merch, free parking, and access to an Overwatch meet-and-greet.

The Grand Finals are the culmination of the 2019 Overwatch League season playoffs, which features 12 of the League’s top 20 teams. To compete at this level, first the two division winners and the next best four teams by record will automatically qualify, regardless of their division. An additional two teams will qualify via tournament between the remaining teams who range from seventh-to-12th place. Those eight teams then compete in a double-elimination bracket, before the final two teams that advance out of the bracket will compete in the Grand Finals.

The Overwatch League opened its 2019 season earlier this year to 13 million viewers, a 30% increase year over year. Held at the Blizzard Arena Los Angeles, opening week tickets were completely sold out and online viewing received an average of 440,000 viewers were watching, which is a 14% increase year over year.

The Overwatch League growth is a part of a wider industry trend, as esports in general are becoming increasingly popular— viewing and participating. Companies like GameWorks are creating esports lounges to play casually or partake in tournaments, which could further bring esports into the public eye.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

  • Penn Badgley Gina Rodriguez Actors on

    Penn Badgley Doesn't Cheer for the 'Evil White Man' on 'You'

  • Patty Jenkins Pitched Chris Pine 'Wonder

    Chris Pine Says Director Patty Jenkins Pitched Him 'Wonder Woman' Doing All the Sound Effects Herself

  • Chris Pine Robin Wright Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Chris Pine and Robin Wright (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Gina Rodriguez and Penn Badgley (Full Video)

  • Sacha B. Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors

    Sacha B. Cohen’s Disgust at President Trump Fueled 'Who is America'

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors
    1KzJZwwk

    Actors on Actors: Sacha Baron Cohen and Don Cheadle (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Michelle Williams &

    Actors on Actors: Michelle Williams & Patricia Clarkson (Full Video)

  • Michelle Williams Wanted More Input After

    Michelle Williams Says 'Dawson's Creek' Was 'a Little Bit Like a Factory Job': 'It Was Formulaic'

  • Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas &

    Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas & Benicio Del Toro (Full Video)

More Gaming

  • Overwatch

    Tickets for the 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals at Wells Fargo Center on Sale Now

    Tickets for this year’s Overwatch League Grand Finals, which will be taking place at Wells Fargo Center on Sept. 29, are now on sale online and from the Wells Fargo Center box office. Upgrade packages are also available, which feature early entry, OWL merch, free parking, and access to an Overwatch meet-and-greet. The Grand Finals [...]

  • How to Watch Ubisoft's E3 2019

    How to Watch Ubisoft's E3 2019 Press Conference

    E3 2019 is happening next week, and while companies like Sony and Nintendo are not holding press conferences this year, Ubisoft kicks off its big showcase on Monday, Jun. 10 at 1 p.m. PT. Fans can watch the press conference on YouTube, Twitch, and Mixer. Ubisoft’s pre-show starts at noon PT, and the publisher will [...]

  • Xbox Meta

    Xbox Teams Up with Meta Threads for Lifestyle Apparel Line

    Microsoft is teaming up with gamer apparel line Meta Threads to launch its second-generation of Xbox influenced tops starting June 11, it was announced Friday. The new line makes its debut during E3 with 15 pieces inspired by athletics and technology. These will be available exclusively at the Microsoft Theater from June 11-13, where buyers [...]

  • xbox-plaza

    How to Watch the Xbox E3 Briefing

    E3 is almost here, but coming up even sooner are the pre-E3 press conferences! Xbox will hold its E3 briefing on Sunday, and you can catch the details needed to enjoy the event right here. The show starts on June 9 at 1:00 p.m. PT (that’s 4:00 p.m. ET) and it will be livestreamed via [...]

  • Starbreeze Studios logo

    Starbreeze Reconstruction Extension Granted

    Games publisher Starbreeze was granted an extension for its reconstruction by the Stockholm District Court on Friday, according to a news brief from the company (via GamesIndustry.biz). Starbreeze’s reconstruction period has been extended through to September 3, 2019, according to the news brief. The company originally filed for reconstruction in December of last year. Starbreeze [...]

  • jedi-fallen-star-wars

    How to Watch EA Play

    This year’s EA Play is going to kick off the pre-E3 events the weekend ahead of E3 has come to be known for— sure the event isn’t technically until June 11, but games publishers like Electronic Arts (EA) are ready to reveal what they have in the works, and we’re ready to cover the highlights [...]

  • Yooka-Laaylee

    Banjo Kazooie-Style Platformer 'Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair' Is Coming 2019

    Playtonic Games’ upcoming hybrid platformer “Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair” will launch on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Steam later this year, publisher Team17 announced on Friday. The new 2.5D title sees adorable chameleon and bat duo Yooka and Laylee attempt to rescue Queen Phoebee’s Royal Beettalion Guard. Each character has its own special [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad