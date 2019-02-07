×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Overwatch League Reveals Its 2019 Regular Season Broadcast Schedule

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Blizzard Entertainment

The Overwatch League released the broadcast schedule for its regular 2019 season on Thursday. Fans will have three places to watch this year — ESPN, Disney XD, and ABC.

All of the 2019 regular season matches will be watchable on the ESPN app, the league said. Disney XD will show three matches per week. The final match of the day will air each Thursday on the channel at 8:30 p.m. PT, while the first two matches each Sunday will air at noon and 1:30 p.m. PT.

ABC and ESPN2 will only broadcast select matches, the Overwatch League said. ABC will carry the semifinals and finals for Stages 1 and 2, along with the All-Star Game. ESPN2 will carry the Stage 3 finals. The OWL will announce details for the Homestand Weekends, Season 2 playoffs, and the Grand Finals at a later date.

The Overwatch League plans to build some hype for the new season by collaborating with streamers for a Community Countdown event. OWL players, broadcast talent, and community streamers will all compete in a series of scrims and custom matches that will air on various Twitch channels.

Here is the full Community Countdown schedule:

Related

Date: Saturday, Feb. 9

Format: Team Scrims

Paris Eternal vs. New York Excelsior — 12 p.m. PST

Atlanta Reign vs. Boston Uprising — 1:15 p.m. PST

Toronto Defiant vs. Philadelphia Fusion — 2:30 p.m. PST

Washington Justice vs. San Francisco Shock — 3:45 p.m. PST

Florida Mayhem vs. Houston Outlaws — 5 p.m. PST

Community Streamer: Jayne

Date: Sunday, Feb. 10

Format: Team Scrims

Dallas Fuel vs. London Spitfire — 12 p.m. PST

Vancouver Titans vs. Los Angeles Gladiators — 1:15 p.m. PST

Guangzhou Charge vs. Los Angeles Valiant — 2:30 p.m. PST

Hangzhou Spark vs. Seoul Dynasty — 3:45 p.m. PST

Chengdu Hunters vs. Shanghai Dragons — 5 p.m. PST

Community Streamer: ZP

Date: Monday, Feb. 11

Format: 1v1 Ashe

Hee-Dong “Guard” Lee (Spitfire) vs. Chunting “Kyo” Kong (Hunters) — 6 p.m. PST

Do-Hyeon “Pine” Kim (Excelsior) vs. Gui-Un “Decay” Jang (Gladiators) — 6:15 p.m. PST

Karol “Danye” Szcześniak (Eternal) vs. Weida “Diya” Lu (Dragons) — 6:30 p.m. PST

Kelsey “Colourhex” Birse (Uprising) vs. Jun-Hyeok “Bunny” Chae (Valiant) — 6:45 p.m. PST

Jeong-Woo “Sayaplayer” Ha (Mayhem) vs. Yiliang “Eileen” Ou (Charge) — 7 p.m. PST

Community Streamer: ChanManV

Date: Monday, Feb. 11

Format: 1v1 Ana Paintball

Jun-Sung “Asher” Choi (Defiant) vs. Grant “Moth” Espe (Shock) — 7:30 p.m. PST

Simon “Snillo” Ekströmt (Fusion) vs. Ju-Seok “Twilight” Lee (Titans) — 7:45 p.m. PST

Petja “Masaa” Kantanen (Reign) vs. Ho-Jin “Idk” Park (Spark) — 8 p.m. PST

Shane “Rawkus” Flaherty (Outlaws) vs. Benjamin “Unkoe” Chevasson (Fuel) — 8:15 p.m. PST

Riley “Fahzix” Taylor (Justice) vs. Joon-Hyeok “Zunba” Kim (Dynasty) — 8:30 p.m. PST

Community Streamer: ChanManV

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 12

Format: Capture the Flag

Atlanta vs. Chengdu — 6 p.m. PST

Paris vs. Guangzhou — 6:45 p.m. PST

Toronto vs. Hangzhou — 7:30 p.m. PST

Washington vs. Vancouver — 8:15 p.m. PST

Community Streamer: ZP

Date: Wednesday, 2/13

Format: 6v6 Showmatch

Participants: CowboyBeBAMF, Doa, Emongg, Fran, KarQ , LEETAEJUN, Mirage, Mr X, Hexagram, Soe, Stylosa, Uber

Where to Watch: Overwatch League Twitch Channel

The 2019 Overwatch League begins Thursday, Feb. 14 at 4 p.m. PT. This year, the league adds six new teams, bringing the total roster to 20.

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Gaming

  • 'Apex Legends' Hits Twitch Running With

    'Apex Legends' Hits Twitch Running With $200,000 Competition

    Free-to-play battle royale title “Apex Legends” launched two days ago, yet it’s already hosting its first big tournament on Twitch. The Twitch Rivals Apex Legends Challenge takes place on Feb. 12 and Feb. 19 and features 48 streamers competing for $200,000 in prizes, Twitch said in a blog post on Wednesday. Some of the online [...]

  • Six Classic RPGs Coming to Consoles

    Six Classic RPGs Coming to Consoles for the First Time Ever in 2019

    UPDATED: Publisher Skybound Games and developer Beamdog are teaming up to bring some classic role-playing games to consoles later this year. Beamdog is known for its enhanced versions of classic “Dungeons & Dragons” PC titles. Now, it’s bringing six of them to consoles for the first time ever — “Baldur’s Gate,” “Baldur’s Gate II,” “Baldur’s [...]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Season Seven, Week Ten Challenges Guide

    Season seven’s week-ten challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.) Weekly [...]

  • 20th Century Fox Signs 'Etherborn' to

    20th Century Fox Signs 'Etherborn' to Newly Announced Indie Development Fund

    FoxNext Games, a gaming division of 20th Century Fox, announced the creation of a development fund aimed at helping indie developers generate resources and support. The first game to join FoxNext Games indie games portfolio is Altered Matter’s “Etherborn,” with plans to announce additional games later this year. “As passionate creators of games, we’ve been [...]

  • Nintendo Switch Rolls Out Console Bundled

    Nintendo Switch Rolls Out Console Bundled with $35 Eshop Credit

    A new Nintendo Switch bundle, that includes a $35 Nintendo eshop credit download code, goes on sale on Feb. 15, the company announced Thursday. The code will come packed in with the $299.99 bundle and can be used immediately in the Nintendo eshop, the company said. “We wanted to make it easier for consumers to [...]

  • BioWare Details 'Anthem' Endgame And Future

    BioWare Details 'Anthem' Endgame with New Missions, Stories

    “Anthem” developer BioWare released new details on what users can expect from the multiplayer title’s endgame, promising “new characters, missions, and stories in the future.” Endgame features will be available once the player reaches level 30, the maximum level in the game. At this point, players will be able to take part in daily, weekly, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad