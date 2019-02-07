Overwatch League Reveals Its 2019 Regular Season Broadcast Schedule

The Overwatch League released the broadcast schedule for its regular 2019 season on Thursday. Fans will have three places to watch this year — ESPN, Disney XD, and ABC.
All of the 2019 regular season matches will be watchable on the ESPN app, the league said. Disney XD will show three matches per week. The final match of the day will air each Thursday on the channel at 8:30 p.m. PT, while the first two matches each Sunday will air at noon and 1:30 p.m. PT.
ABC and ESPN2 will only broadcast select matches, the Overwatch League said. ABC will carry the semifinals and finals for Stages 1 and 2, along with the All-Star Game. ESPN2 will carry the Stage 3 finals. The OWL will announce details for the Homestand Weekends, Season 2 playoffs, and the Grand Finals at a later date.
The Overwatch League plans to build some hype for the new season by collaborating with streamers for a Community Countdown event. OWL players, broadcast talent, and community streamers will all compete in a series of scrims and custom matches that will air on various Twitch channels.
Here is the full Community Countdown schedule:
Date: Saturday, Feb. 9
Format: Team Scrims
Paris Eternal vs. New York Excelsior — 12 p.m. PST
Atlanta Reign vs. Boston Uprising — 1:15 p.m. PST
Toronto Defiant vs. Philadelphia Fusion — 2:30 p.m. PST
Washington Justice vs. San Francisco Shock — 3:45 p.m. PST
Florida Mayhem vs. Houston Outlaws — 5 p.m. PST
Community Streamer: Jayne
Date: Sunday, Feb. 10
Format: Team Scrims
Dallas Fuel vs. London Spitfire — 12 p.m. PST
Vancouver Titans vs. Los Angeles Gladiators — 1:15 p.m. PST
Guangzhou Charge vs. Los Angeles Valiant — 2:30 p.m. PST
Hangzhou Spark vs. Seoul Dynasty — 3:45 p.m. PST
Chengdu Hunters vs. Shanghai Dragons — 5 p.m. PST
Community Streamer: ZP
Date: Monday, Feb. 11
Format: 1v1 Ashe
Hee-Dong “Guard” Lee (Spitfire) vs. Chunting “Kyo” Kong (Hunters) — 6 p.m. PST
Do-Hyeon “Pine” Kim (Excelsior) vs. Gui-Un “Decay” Jang (Gladiators) — 6:15 p.m. PST
Karol “Danye” Szcześniak (Eternal) vs. Weida “Diya” Lu (Dragons) — 6:30 p.m. PST
Kelsey “Colourhex” Birse (Uprising) vs. Jun-Hyeok “Bunny” Chae (Valiant) — 6:45 p.m. PST
Jeong-Woo “Sayaplayer” Ha (Mayhem) vs. Yiliang “Eileen” Ou (Charge) — 7 p.m. PST
Community Streamer: ChanManV
Date: Monday, Feb. 11
Format: 1v1 Ana Paintball
Jun-Sung “Asher” Choi (Defiant) vs. Grant “Moth” Espe (Shock) — 7:30 p.m. PST
Simon “Snillo” Ekströmt (Fusion) vs. Ju-Seok “Twilight” Lee (Titans) — 7:45 p.m. PST
Petja “Masaa” Kantanen (Reign) vs. Ho-Jin “Idk” Park (Spark) — 8 p.m. PST
Shane “Rawkus” Flaherty (Outlaws) vs. Benjamin “Unkoe” Chevasson (Fuel) — 8:15 p.m. PST
Riley “Fahzix” Taylor (Justice) vs. Joon-Hyeok “Zunba” Kim (Dynasty) — 8:30 p.m. PST
Community Streamer: ChanManV
Date: Tuesday, Feb. 12
Format: Capture the Flag
Atlanta vs. Chengdu — 6 p.m. PST
Paris vs. Guangzhou — 6:45 p.m. PST
Toronto vs. Hangzhou — 7:30 p.m. PST
Washington vs. Vancouver — 8:15 p.m. PST
Community Streamer: ZP
Date: Wednesday, 2/13
Format: 6v6 Showmatch
Participants: CowboyBeBAMF, Doa, Emongg, Fran, KarQ , LEETAEJUN, Mirage, Mr X, Hexagram, Soe, Stylosa, Uber
Where to Watch: Overwatch League Twitch Channel
The 2019 Overwatch League begins Thursday, Feb. 14 at 4 p.m. PT. This year, the league adds six new teams, bringing the total roster to 20.