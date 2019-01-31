×

Overwatch League 2019 All-Access Pass Lets Fans Choose How They Watch

CREDIT: Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard Entertainment and Twitch are teaming up to offer the Overwatch League 2019 All-Access Pass, a bundle that will offer a wide range of viewing options during the upcoming season.

The All-Access Pass is available to buy now for $15 USD (half the price of the 2018 pass) and it includes an enhanced Twitch-exclusive Command Center that allows viewers to bounce from player to player during a match. It also offers a main broadcast view and multiple customized three-feed template views, along with an overhead map.

Other benefits of the All-Access Pass include 200 Overwatch League Tokens valued at $10, which allow passholders to buy OWL team skins; All-Access passholder chat rooms; a discount on Overwatch League merchandise; new prize-driven challenges; and more.

“Our approach to this season’s Overwatch League All-Access Pass was to work with Blizzard to create the ultimate superfan experience based on community feedback from last season,” said Matt McCloskey, vice president of commerce at Twitch. “Since the biggest request was more personal ways to view all the Overwatch League action, we’ve overhauled the Command Center for an evolved Twitch viewer experience. This includes letting fans choose the main view from any competitor at any time, as well as choosing from a wide range of viewing templates, such as overhead maps among other options. Not only is the camera versatility groundbreaking for Overwatch League, it will change the way people want to watch esports for years to come.”

The Overwatch League’s 2019 season starts on Feb. 14. The All-Access Pass benefits last through Dec. 31, while Twitch emotes, badges, and in-game content will last forever.

