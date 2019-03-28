×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Blizzard Goes Behind the Scenes in ‘Overwatch Cosplay Battle’ Clip

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

Blizzard released a video detailing some of the work that goes into making the impressive “Overwatch” costumes seen in the “Overwatch Cosplay Battle” for European participants.

The video goes in-depth on the costumes selected as winners and some of the participants who took place in the contest, which sought to find the best “Overwatch” cosplay skills from the countries involved.

Six teams from the united Kingdom, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Germany comprised of cosplayers form each area competed to showcase their costuming skills. Each were given three months to create a costume. An official jury made up of Blizzard artists and cosplay professionals were selected to chose a Grand Prize winner out of the six completed costumes. Blizzard fans voted on as the best project over the course of three months to choose the Community Favorite.

The jury included Rachel Day, Blizzard visual effects artist, Renaud Galand, Blizzard lead character artist, and cosplayers Svetlana Quindt and Justyna Sosnowska.

Now that the contest has ended, the results are in. The grand prize went to a Magni Torbjorn costume created by Team France, while Classic D.Va from Team Russia took the Community Favorite award. The Grand Prize-winning team received a new 3D printer, while other winners received framed “Overwatch” artwork signed by the development team. More information about the contest can be found at the official website.

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More Gaming

  • Blizzard Goes Behind the Scenes in

    Blizzard Goes Behind the Scenes in 'Overwatch Cosplay Battle' Clip

    Blizzard released a video detailing some of the work that goes into making the impressive “Overwatch” costumes seen in the “Overwatch Cosplay Battle” for European participants. The video goes in-depth on the costumes selected as winners and some of the participants who took place in the contest, which sought to find the best “Overwatch” cosplay [...]

  • Sony's Kaz Hirai Set for Summer

    Sony's Kaz Hirai Set for Summer Retirement

    A bit more than a year after stepping down as CEO of Sony, Kazuo Hirai on Thursday announced that he will be retiring from the company this summer. While he will retire as chairman of Sony on June 18, the company said he will continue to provide counsel as requested by Sony’s management team, acting [...]

  • CD Projekt Red Is Planning Its

    CD Projekt Red Is Planning Its 'Most Important' E3 Ever

    This year’s E3 will be the “most important” in developer CD Projekt Red’s history, CEO Adam Kicinski said on Wednesday during the company’s 2018 financial results presentation. The “Cyberpunk 2077” developer revealed it is planning a surprise for its E3 presentation, adding that E3 is the best place to announce release dates for games. The [...]

  • Head of Google Stadia Discusses the

    Head of Google Stadia Discusses the Reality of its Dream

    Google’s greatest promise with Stadia is that it frees video games from boxes, unhinging the imagination of creators, of players, of streamers in a way never possible before in the roughly four-decade history of the medium. Stadia aims to take the ubiquitous nature of gaming culture and apply it to the games themselves, making it [...]

  • Sam Barlow's 'Her Story' Follow-Up 'Telling

    Sam Barlow's 'Her Story' Follow-Up 'Telling Lies' Gets First Teaser Trailer

    Sam Barlow and Annapurna Interactive debuted the first teaser trailer for “Telling Lies,” the all-new narrative adventure from the creator of “Her Story” on Wednesday. “Telling Lies” adopts a similar format to “Her Story” and will “explore the extend to which we can ever truly know those we love.” The cast currently includes names like [...]

  • Google's Phil Harrison Appointed to 'The

    Google Stadia's Phil Harrison Appointed to 'The Game Awards' Advisory Board

    “The Game Awards” announced it has appointed Google vice president and Stadia general manager to its advisory board, effective March 27. Harrison is the head of the entire Stadia team, and handles strategy, revenue, and content for the upcoming Google video game streaming platform, which is set to release later in 2019. “We are thrilled [...]

  • Twitch

    Twitch Introduces Four-Person Squad Stream Feature

    Twitch is launching a new four-person multiplayer-centric feature known as Squad Stream. Inspired by the multiplayer gaming moments that players have cherished over the years such as “Rock Band” sessions, “GoldenEye” games after school, or building together in “Minecraft,” the feature is a way for four creator to go live and stream together in one [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad