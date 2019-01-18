‘Overwatch’ Voice Actor to Host 3rd Annual Bit Awards

“Overwatch” voice actor Carolina Ravassa, best known in the gaming community for her role as the voice behind Blizzard’s cyberpunk hacker Sombra, will host the 3rd Annual Bit Awards in New York on Feb. 1, New York-based gaming community Playcrafting announced on Thursday.

Celebrating this past year of gaming, the 2019 Bit Awards will take place at the Auditorium at Parsons the New School in New York at 7pm EST.

“Through my work, I’ve grown to appreciate all the talented people behind the games that make people move, laugh and play,” said Ravassa. “From the nominees and participants, who are as diverse and creative as the games and developers we’re celebrating, to the show segments that will transform Parsons’ Auditorium into a playable production like no other, this year’s Bit Awards will reflect everything that makes the gaming community so special, and I’m honored to be this year’s host.”

“Our incredible community is the heart and soul behind everything we do at Playcrafting,” said Dan Butchko, Playcrafting’s Founder and CEO. “The Bit Awards is the one time a year we gather creators and fans from across the country to honor games and industry leaders – both rising and established – through an interactive show that is sure to surprise and delight.”

A full list of nominees, chosen out of hundreds of eligible games and thousands of eligible individuals, can be viewed below.

PC/CONSOLE GAME OF THE YEAR

Dungeonhaven by Cold War Game Studios

Evergate by Stone Lantern Games

KungFu Kickball by WhaleFood Games

LampLight City by Grundislav Games

Punch Planet by Sector-K Games

Swimsanity! by Decoy Games

MOBILE GAME OF THE YEAR

Hamsterdam by Muse Games

Imposter Drawster by Up at Night

Into the Dark: Narakan by Orc Punk

Mew and Me by Mew and Me

Repertoire by Playful People

Sound Sky by HIGHKEY Games

TABLETOP GAME OF THE YEAR

Clear the Decks by Crispy Games Company

Saturday Morning Games by Plausible Studio

Gladius by Victoria Cana and Alexandre Uboldi

Hero: Tales of the Tomes by Jimmy Ellerth Entertainment

Smack Talk Showdown by Double Turn Games

Status Report! by Offcut Games

BEST STYLE

0°N 0°W by Colorfiction

Ambition: A Minuet in Power by Joy Manufacturing Co.

Evergate by Stone Lantern Games

Hamsterdam by Muse Games

Jupiter and Mars by Tigertron

Punch Planet by Sector-K Games

BEST XR GAME, PRESENTED BY BOSE

Cubism by Thomas Van Bouwel

HOST by Garrett Fuselier

Jupiter & Mars by Tigertron

Mister Mart by Studio217

The Rig by Sunset Division

The Take by Stuido Studios

BEST STUDENT GAME

Anyball by Team Anyball (NYU Game Center)

Flight Simulator by Hosni Auji (NYU Game Center)

Into the Dark: Narakan by Orc Punk (Playcrafting)

King of the Hat by Business Corp. Incorporated (Dawson College)

Roll Control by Andrew Simon Thomas (Playcrafting)

Seasons (季节) by David Su and Dominique Stars (MIT)

GAME CHANGER HONOREE

Jen MacLean, Executive Director, International Game Developers Association (IGDA)

RISING PIXEL AWARD RECIPIENTS

Sam Eng (New York), Caroline Murphy (Boston), Don Bellenger (San Francisco)

PLAYER’S CHOICE AWARD

GRIS by Nomada Studio

KungFu Kickball by WhaleFood Games

Swimsanity by Decoy Games

Tornado Roulette by Luis Delacruz

Where Shadows Slumber by Game Revenant

Zarvot by snowhydra games