‘Overwatch’ Voice Actor to Host 3rd Annual Bit Awards

Overwatch” voice actor Carolina Ravassa, best known in the gaming community for her role as the voice behind Blizzard’s cyberpunk hacker Sombra, will host the 3rd Annual Bit Awards in New York on Feb. 1, New York-based gaming community Playcrafting announced on Thursday.

Celebrating this past year of gaming, the 2019 Bit Awards will take place at the Auditorium at Parsons the New School in New York at 7pm EST.

“Through my work, I’ve grown to appreciate all the talented people behind the games that make people move, laugh and play,” said Ravassa. “From the nominees and participants, who are as diverse and creative as the games and developers we’re celebrating, to the show segments that will transform Parsons’ Auditorium into a playable production like no other, this year’s Bit Awards will reflect everything that makes the gaming community so special, and I’m honored to be this year’s host.”

“Our incredible community is the heart and soul behind everything we do at Playcrafting,” said Dan Butchko, Playcrafting’s Founder and CEO. “The Bit Awards is the one time a year we gather creators and fans from across the country to honor games and industry leaders – both rising and established – through an interactive show that is sure to surprise and delight.”

A full list of nominees, chosen out of hundreds of eligible games and thousands of eligible individuals, can be viewed below.

PC/CONSOLE GAME OF THE YEAR
Dungeonhaven by Cold War Game Studios
Evergate by Stone Lantern Games
KungFu Kickball by WhaleFood Games
LampLight City by Grundislav Games
Punch Planet by Sector-K Games
Swimsanity! by Decoy Games

MOBILE GAME OF THE YEAR
Hamsterdam by Muse Games
Imposter Drawster by Up at Night
Into the Dark: Narakan by Orc Punk
Mew and Me by Mew and Me
Repertoire by Playful People
Sound Sky by HIGHKEY Games

TABLETOP GAME OF THE YEAR
Clear the Decks by Crispy Games Company
Saturday Morning Games by Plausible Studio
Gladius by Victoria Cana and Alexandre Uboldi
Hero: Tales of the Tomes by Jimmy Ellerth Entertainment
Smack Talk Showdown by Double Turn Games
Status Report! by Offcut Games

BEST STYLE
0°N 0°W by Colorfiction
Ambition: A Minuet in Power by Joy Manufacturing Co.
Evergate by Stone Lantern Games
Hamsterdam by Muse Games
Jupiter and Mars by Tigertron
Punch Planet by Sector-K Games

BEST XR GAME, PRESENTED BY BOSE
Cubism by Thomas Van Bouwel
HOST by Garrett Fuselier
Jupiter & Mars by Tigertron
Mister Mart by Studio217
The Rig by Sunset Division
The Take by Stuido Studios

BEST STUDENT GAME
Anyball by Team Anyball (NYU Game Center)
Flight Simulator by Hosni Auji (NYU Game Center)
Into the Dark: Narakan by Orc Punk (Playcrafting)
King of the Hat by Business Corp. Incorporated (Dawson College)
Roll Control by Andrew Simon Thomas (Playcrafting)
Seasons (季节) by David Su and Dominique Stars (MIT)

GAME CHANGER HONOREE
Jen MacLean, Executive Director, International Game Developers Association (IGDA)

RISING PIXEL AWARD RECIPIENTS
Sam Eng (New York), Caroline Murphy (Boston), Don Bellenger (San Francisco)

PLAYER’S CHOICE AWARD
GRIS by Nomada Studio
KungFu Kickball by WhaleFood Games
Swimsanity by Decoy Games
Tornado Roulette by Luis Delacruz
Where Shadows Slumber by Game Revenant
Zarvot by snowhydra games

