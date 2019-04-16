New ‘Overwatch Archives’ Event ‘Storm Rising’ Live Now

The latest “Overwatch” event is live now in the form of an all new “Overwatch Archives” mission.

Tracer, Genji, Winston, and Mercy are off to Cuba while chasing down the Omnic Talon boss Maximilien as the new mission Storm Rising takes place, which players can continue to tackle even after completing it. In addition to this repayable mission, both Uprising and Retribution will be available in-game, which offer chances to earn over 160 cosmetic items.

For players who have yet to purchase “Overwatch” who want to take part in the event, the game will be bringing back its Free Trial option beginning today and ending on April 23. The full roster of 3 heroes, including combat medic Baptiste, will be available to try out throughout 27 maps and a variety of different modes, including Quick Play, Arcade, and Custom Games.

Anyone who participates in the trial will be able to earn and open Loot Boxes, level up, and unlock customization items acquired during their time with the game. If they decide to purchase the game after taking part in the trial period, they will be able to keep their progress, so long as they purchase the game with the same Blizzard account or console account.

The game will be on sale during this time to facilitate new purchases, with 50% off the Legendary Edition, 25% off the Standard Edition, and 75% off the Digital Upgrade from the Standard Edition on Battle.net specifically for the month of April. The sale will conclude on Sunday, April 28 at 11:59 PDT.

“Overwatch” is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.