‘Overwatch’ Archives Event Storm Rising Coming This Month

By

CREDIT: Blizzard Entertainment

A new “Overwatch” Archives event is coming this month, and Blizzard wants players to save the date of April 16, according to a press release.

The Archives events in “Overwatch” are story-driven missions in which players can learn more about the lore in the game. The upcoming seasonal mission, Storm Rising, will be available from April 16 to May 6, according to a teaser reveal.

Past Archives events, Retribution and Uprising, will be returning this spring as well. In this new mission, Storm Rising, players will face off against Maximilien.

“In Storm Rising, play as Tracer, Genji, Winston or Mercy as the ‘Overwatch’ heroes pursue the Omnic Talon boss, Maximilien,” according to the press release.” As a stormfront moves in over Max’s Cuban hideout, the heroes race against the clock to extract him before he disappears again.”

In addition to learning about the history of “Overwatch,” the Archives events are a chance to earn in-game rewards, with more than 160 cosmetic items up for grabs, according to the press release.

Blizzard also cryptically teased the event on its official “Overwatch” Twitter account.

“Follow the money, and you’ll find the dirt you need,” a video from Blizzard teased about finding Maximilien on Monday.

Blizzard is clearly having fun with its marketing of its popular title, a mission that the game maker extends into its handling of toxicity in the online game.

