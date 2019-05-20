‘Overwatch’ Celebrates Third Birthday with Huge Cosmetic Items Event

“Overwatch” turns three this May and to celebrate the milestone will be kicking off a month-long anniversary event featuring a slew of both old and new dances, sprays, and skins.

Starting from May 21 until June 10, the anniversary event brings back all previous seasonal cosmetic items, as well as most of the past seasonal brawls.

For the first week of the month-long celebration users can participate in the Free Weekend event which runs from May 21 until May 28. Players who log on for the Anniversary event will get one bonus Legendary Anniversary Loot Box which guarantees one Legendary item, while those who purchase the 50 Loot Box Bundle will receive one bonus Legendary Anniversary Loot Box. All previous Seasonal Event loot will also be included in loot boxes during this event.

Players can also expect to find six new Legendary skins and three epic skins, as well as new dance emotes for Baptiste, Ashe, Wrecking Ball. Past seasonal brawls will be returning to the Arcade then rotated daily, including those found in “Overwatch” Archives – Storm Rising.