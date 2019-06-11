‘Outriders’ Gets Official Debut at Square Enix Conference

Upcoming “Outriders” was teased on social media previously, but the game made its official debut at the Square Enix press conference on Monday evening.

We got a short teaser of the game at the event, which looks absolutely stunning.

People Can Fly, the developers behind “Outriders” gave a short behind the scenes preview of the game as well, which you can watch above. People Can Fly is the creative team behind titles “Gears of War: Judgment” and “Bulletstorm.”

“Outriders is a 1 – 3 player, drop-in-drop-out, co-op shooter, set in an original dark and desperate sci-fi universe,” according to the YouTube description from the official “Outriders” channel. “Get ready to explore a hostile alien planet, full of incredible weaponry, exhilarating gameplay and brutal enemies.”

The game was previously teased via Twitter, with a note that it would be revealed on June 10 during the press event.

This story is developing.

Square Enix is the last major press event ahead of E3 2019, which is officially coming June 11 to 13. Monday also saw a press conference from Ubisoft and the 2019 PC Gaming Show.

You can find all of E3 2019’s exciting game reveals, previews, interviews, and more right here at Variety.