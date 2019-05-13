×

‘Outer Wilds’ Now an Epic Game Store Exclusive, And Backers Aren’t Happy

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Mobius Digital

Mobius Digital’s open world exploration game “Outer Wilds” will be a timed exclusive on the Epic Games Store when it launches, the developer revealed in an update on Friday.

Additional platforms are “coming later,” Mobius Digital said. “Rest assured that we read all of your comments and our goal is to bring the game to your preferred platform as quickly as possible. We will keep you up to date with the latest info here.”

“Throughout the development of the game, we’ve welcomed helpful partnerships with Annapurna Interactive, Xbox, and Epic to support us and keep our small studio running long enough to ship the game at the level of quality that it is today,” the studio added. “Each of these partnerships has enabled us to make the game better and more accessible for everyone who will play it.”

“Outer Wilds” (not to be confused with Obsidian Entertainment’s upcoming role-playing game “The Outer Worlds,” which is also an Epic Games Store exclusive) was crowdfunded on gaming-centric platform Fig. Some backers there are not happy with the title’s timed exclusivity and see the move as a betrayal of their trust.

Related

“That is deeply disappointing,” said backer Jesse C. “If the delay for a Steam release of more than a few months, I think I’ll have to seek a refund.”

“I’ve not been happy about past Epic store exclusives (due to the typical reasons: a HUGE lack of features compared to Steam, splitting my library), but it didn’t bother me too much because I could simply choose not to purchase those games, thereby ‘voting with my dollar’ and not supporting a company I didn’t like,” said backer thegroundbelow. “Now, this? I am FURIOUS. Say goodbye to any remaining goodwill you had from me. Pulling this bait-and-switch at the last moment after FOUR YEARS of development and my money LONG gone is NOT. KOSHER.”

The Epic Games Store launched in December 2018 and quickly established itself as a serious competitor to Valve’s digital storefront Steam. Its rising popularity is mainly due to its 88%/12% revenue share model with developers and its aggressive approach to acquiring exclusives of both AAA and indie titles like “Outer Wilds,” “Borderlands 3,” “Tom Clancy’s The Division 2,” and “Metro Exodus.”

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Gaming

  • 'Outer Wilds' Now A Timed Epic

    'Outer Wilds' Now an Epic Game Store Exclusive, And Backers Aren't Happy

    Mobius Digital’s open world exploration game “Outer Wilds” will be a timed exclusive on the Epic Games Store when it launches, the developer revealed in an update on Friday. Additional platforms are “coming later,” Mobius Digital said. “Rest assured that we read all of your comments and our goal is to bring the game to [...]

  • Starbreeze Admits It 'Lacks Sufficient Funds'

    Starbreeze Says It 'Lacks Sufficient Funds' for the Coming 12 Months

    Troubled video game developer and publisher Starbreeze Studios currently lacks sufficient secured funds to continue operating for the coming 12 months, it admitted in a recent financial report for the first fiscal quarter of 2019. The studio expects a liquidity shortfall before mid-2019 if it can’t get additional funding, it added. A number of costly [...]

  • Discord Celebrates Four Years With 250

    Discord Celebrates Four Years With 250 Million Users

    Gamer-centric chat platform Discord is turning four years old, and has amassed over 250 million users since its debut in 2015. Discord’s user base now rivals that of “Fortnite,” with 250 million chatters registered across both web and mobile platforms and over 56 million people using the service monthly. A set of data provided by [...]

  • Video Game Industry Association Appoints New

    Video Game Industry Association Appoints New President, CEO

    Stanley Pierre-Louis, an industry executive with more than two decades of entertainment experience, will be the Entertainment Software Association’s (ESA) new President and CEO, the group announced Monday. The news comes days after a months-long investigation into the association by Variety found an organization adrift, staggered by the departure of its past president who had a [...]

  • First Look At 'Oddworld: Soulstorm' Gameplay

    First Look at 'Oddworld: Soulstorm' Gameplay Shows a New Beginning for Abe

    Oddworld Inhabitants released the first look at gameplay from “Oddworld: Soulstorm,” the follow-up to “Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty” with a new game trailer. “Oddworld: Soulstorm” is the second game in what the developer has planned as a penology, following Abe on his “oddysee” in a true sequel to the first game. It picks up right [...]

  • Devolver Digital Teases E3 2019 Conference

    Devolver Digital Teases E3 2019 Conference

    Video games publisher Devolver Digital is holding its E3 2019 press conference next month, the company announced via a tweet on Friday. The press conference is happening on June 9 at 7:00 p.m. PST, and it can be streamed via the official Devolver Digital Twitch. Devolver Digital had fun with its press conference in 2017 [...]

  • 'Wolfenstein' Studio 'Actively Working' to Avoid

    'Wolfenstein' Studio 'Actively Working' to Avoid Crunch

    MachineGames, developer behind “Wolfenstein,” is working at eliminating crunch from its studio, John Jennings of production and tech wrote in an AMA Reddit thread on Saturday, as spotted by GameSpot. Crunch is a practice that’s unfortunately not uncommon in the games industry, in which developers work mandatory overtime to deliver a game or an update [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad