‘Outer Wilds’ Now an Epic Game Store Exclusive, And Backers Aren’t Happy

Mobius Digital’s open world exploration game “Outer Wilds” will be a timed exclusive on the Epic Games Store when it launches, the developer revealed in an update on Friday.

Additional platforms are “coming later,” Mobius Digital said. “Rest assured that we read all of your comments and our goal is to bring the game to your preferred platform as quickly as possible. We will keep you up to date with the latest info here.”

“Throughout the development of the game, we’ve welcomed helpful partnerships with Annapurna Interactive, Xbox, and Epic to support us and keep our small studio running long enough to ship the game at the level of quality that it is today,” the studio added. “Each of these partnerships has enabled us to make the game better and more accessible for everyone who will play it.”

“Outer Wilds” (not to be confused with Obsidian Entertainment’s upcoming role-playing game “The Outer Worlds,” which is also an Epic Games Store exclusive) was crowdfunded on gaming-centric platform Fig. Some backers there are not happy with the title’s timed exclusivity and see the move as a betrayal of their trust.

“That is deeply disappointing,” said backer Jesse C. “If the delay for a Steam release of more than a few months, I think I’ll have to seek a refund.”

“I’ve not been happy about past Epic store exclusives (due to the typical reasons: a HUGE lack of features compared to Steam, splitting my library), but it didn’t bother me too much because I could simply choose not to purchase those games, thereby ‘voting with my dollar’ and not supporting a company I didn’t like,” said backer thegroundbelow. “Now, this? I am FURIOUS. Say goodbye to any remaining goodwill you had from me. Pulling this bait-and-switch at the last moment after FOUR YEARS of development and my money LONG gone is NOT. KOSHER.”

The Epic Games Store launched in December 2018 and quickly established itself as a serious competitor to Valve’s digital storefront Steam. Its rising popularity is mainly due to its 88%/12% revenue share model with developers and its aggressive approach to acquiring exclusives of both AAA and indie titles like “Outer Wilds,” “Borderlands 3,” “Tom Clancy’s The Division 2,” and “Metro Exodus.”