×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Director of “Metal Gear Solid” Says He’s Open to Oscar Isaac Playing Snake

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
Oscar Isaac Annihilation
CREDIT: Tyler Boye/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Director Jordan Vogt-Roberts says “the ball’s in Oscar’s court” in regards to Oscar Isaac portraying Solid Snake in the upcoming “Metal Gear Solid” film, according to a tweet Sunday.

Isaac, best known for portraying Poe Dameron in “Star Wars,” expressed his interest in playing Solid Snake in the upcoming “Metal Gear Solid” movie during an interview with IGN for Netflix’s Triple Frontier.

“Metal Gear Solid, that’s the one,” Isaac said. “I’m throwing my hat in for that one.”

Isaac was featured in a mockup poster as Snake (below) by BossLogic back in August— a mockup which director Vogt-Roberts suggested he gave BossLogic the idea for in the tweet.

CREDIT: Twitter/@BossLogic

Vogt-Roberts was careful to qualify his tweet with a note that nothing was official and the process to cast talent for the movie hasn’t yet started, but he did express his interest in Isaac for the role.

“…To everyone asking how I feel about Oscar Isaac saying he wants to be Solid Snake,” Vogt-Roberts wrote. “The full process required to cast an icon hasn’t even started, but..  Ask @BossLogic where the idea for his brilliant mock up came from. The ball’s in Oscar’s court.”

Vogt-Roberts shared the mockup and a text exchange between himself and BossLogic in which he suggested Isaac as Snake for a mockup.

Some text in the exchange between Vogt-Roberts and BossLogic was marked out, and the director also messaged “If I share something else with you ya [sic] promise no one else will see?” which leaves plenty of room for speculation for “Metal Gear Solid” fans regarding what exactly Vogt-Roberts has planned for the upcoming movie.

Popular on Variety

  • Dan ReedVariety Sundance Studio presented by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

More Film

  • Oscar Isaac Annihilation

    Director of "Metal Gear Solid" Says He's Open to Oscar Isaac Playing Snake

    Director Jordan Vogt-Roberts says “the ball’s in Oscar’s court” in regards to Oscar Isaac portraying Solid Snake in the upcoming “Metal Gear Solid” film, according to a tweet Sunday. Isaac, best known for portraying Poe Dameron in “Star Wars,” expressed his interest in playing Solid Snake in the upcoming “Metal Gear Solid” movie during an [...]

  • WarnerMedia Shakeup: Bob Greenblatt In, Zucker,

    WarnerMedia Shakeup: Bob Greenblatt In, Jeff Zucker and Kevin Tsujihara Gain Turf

    AT&T has implemented a massive overhaul of WarnerMedia’s senior management team, bringing major structural changes to HBO, Turner and Warner Bros. as it looks to streamline operations and ramp up original content for the streaming era. Former NBC Entertainment and Showtime chief Bob Greenblatt has signed on as chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment and direct to [...]

  • Steven Spielberg

    Netflix Responds to Steven Spielberg's Push to Bar It From Oscars

    Netflix is hitting back at Steven Spielberg’s efforts to stop the streaming service from being nominated for Oscars. Without mentioning the “Jaws” and “Jurassic Park” director by name, the company released a statement on Twitter arguing that it loved cinema and was providing more people with access to films. “We love cinema. Here are some [...]

  • Roberto Martín Maiztegui, Clara Botas, Iris

    Spain’s Good Mood Teams with ECAM Film School

    BARCELONA – Spanish production company Good Mood has initiated a co-operation agreement with Madrid’s ECAM Film School aimed at creating professional internships for university alumni. Madrid-based Good Mood was founded by Daniel Écija, a veteran producer and showrunner behind more than 30 TV series including, when Ecija was a senior executive at Globomedia, recent titles [...]

  • Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) and his Night

    China Box Office: 'Dragon' Flies; 'Green Book' Authors $17 Million Debut

    “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” flew off with the weekend box office win in China, clipping the wings of “Alita: Battle Angel,” which had reigned for just one week. Oscar-winner “Green Book” also opened impressively, placing third. “Dragon” earned $33 million, according to data from exhibition and distribution consultancy Artisan Gateway, having [...]

  • Starr Parodi

    Starr Parodi Named President of the Alliance for Women Film Composers

    Starr Parodi was elected new president of the Alliance for Women Film Composers on Sunday, succeeding Lolita Ritmanis. Parodi — who first came to prominence as a member of the “Arsenio Hall Show” house band — has extensive television credits including “The Division,” “The Starter Wife,” “G.I. Joe: Renegades” and “Transformers: Rescue Bots,” along with [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad