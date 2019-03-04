Director of “Metal Gear Solid” Says He’s Open to Oscar Isaac Playing Snake

Director Jordan Vogt-Roberts says “the ball’s in Oscar’s court” in regards to Oscar Isaac portraying Solid Snake in the upcoming “Metal Gear Solid” film, according to a tweet Sunday.

Isaac, best known for portraying Poe Dameron in “Star Wars,” expressed his interest in playing Solid Snake in the upcoming “Metal Gear Solid” movie during an interview with IGN for Netflix’s Triple Frontier.

“Metal Gear Solid, that’s the one,” Isaac said. “I’m throwing my hat in for that one.”

Isaac was featured in a mockup poster as Snake (below) by BossLogic back in August— a mockup which director Vogt-Roberts suggested he gave BossLogic the idea for in the tweet.

CREDIT: Twitter/@BossLogic

Vogt-Roberts was careful to qualify his tweet with a note that nothing was official and the process to cast talent for the movie hasn’t yet started, but he did express his interest in Isaac for the role.

“…To everyone asking how I feel about Oscar Isaac saying he wants to be Solid Snake,” Vogt-Roberts wrote. “The full process required to cast an icon hasn’t even started, but.. Ask @BossLogic where the idea for his brilliant mock up came from. The ball’s in Oscar’s court.”

Vogt-Roberts shared the mockup and a text exchange between himself and BossLogic in which he suggested Isaac as Snake for a mockup.

THIS-MUSING-IS-NOT-NEWS-PSA: To everyone asking how I feel about Oscar Isaac saying he wants to be Solid Snake. The full process required to cast an icon hasn’t even started, but.. Ask @Bosslogic where the idea for his brilliant mock up came from. The ball’s in Oscar’s court. pic.twitter.com/DKM1gw0Oc2 — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) March 4, 2019

Some text in the exchange between Vogt-Roberts and BossLogic was marked out, and the director also messaged “If I share something else with you ya [sic] promise no one else will see?” which leaves plenty of room for speculation for “Metal Gear Solid” fans regarding what exactly Vogt-Roberts has planned for the upcoming movie.