New Tech ‘Orion’ Optimizes Game Streaming Performance

Newly announced technology known as “Orion” will optimize game engines for faster streaming, as revealed at Bethesda’s E3 Press Conference on Sunday evening.

The game engine-based technology can reduce latency up to 20% and reduces the need for bandwidth usage by up to 40%.

“We leveraged our extensive experience in game engine technology to tackle streaming from a different angle – the game engine itself,” id Software’s Chief Technology Officer, Robert Duffy said, according to an article on Bethesda’s site. “We wanted a faster, better streaming experience for players, at the level of performance intended by the game’s developers, and at reduced cost and expanded reach for streaming providers. Orion delivers on those goals and will vastly improve streaming video games.”

