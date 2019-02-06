×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

OpenCritic Will Now Flag Games That Utilize Loot Boxes

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

Review aggregator OpenCritic announced that it will now begin notifying readers of any games that utilize “loot box” mechanics.

Citing titles like “Star Wars Battlefront II” and “Middle-earth: Shadow of War” as the inspiration behind taking a stand against these practices, OpenCritic has made the decision to denote when they’re available in-game. The team behind the website believes loot boxes are a “net-negative” for the industry as a whole. Loot boxes have been a hotly-contested subject within the game industry following negative backlash after a very messy “Star Wars Battlefront II” situation where players believed the game was “greedy,” asking them to pay additional funds into a game they had already purchased for content they believed should already be in the base title.

“Loot boxes prey on human’s generally poor ability to accurately understand and internalize probabilities, especially at the extremes. Rather than offer in-game items directly, loot boxes are used to mask the underlying cost of extremely attractive items,” the OpenCritic announcement reads, along with other rationalization of what the organization feels is detrimental about randomization and other “gambling”-like mechanics.

OpenCritic looks at metrics like unknown, random rewards, monetization, and encouraged usage of items to determine whether or not a game utilizes loot boxes. Games found to be using said items will be flagged within OpenCritic with a bright orange banner seen on the top of the page beneath the title’s OpenCritic Rating, Top Critic Average, and Critics Recommend badges.

“It’s our mission to help gamers make informed decisions when considering a purchase or download. We feel that informing consumers about the presence of loot boxes is a key part of our mission,” wrote OpenCritic on its official blog.

The changes have gone into effect and can be seen across the site as of Tuesday.

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Gaming

  • EA's Head Blames Marketing, Development Delay

    EA's Head Blames Marketing, Development Delay For Low 'Battlefield 5' Sales

    With 7.3 million copies of “Battlefield 5’s” sold in Electronic Arts’ third quarter, it missed the company’s predictions by about a million, a stumble caused by bad marketing and a need to delay the game to make it better, EA president Andrew Wilson said during an earnings call on Tuesday. “If I think about ‘Battlefield [...]

  • OpenCritic Will Now Flag Games That

    OpenCritic Will Now Flag Games That Utilize Loot Boxes

    Review aggregator OpenCritic announced that it will now begin notifying readers of any games that utilize “loot box” mechanics. Citing titles like “Star Wars Battlefront II” and “Middle-earth: Shadow of War” as the inspiration behind taking a stand against these practices, OpenCritic has made the decision to denote when they’re available in-game. The team behind [...]

  • 'Anthem' Public Demo 'Exceeded Our Expectations,'

    'Anthem' Public Demo 'Exceeded Our Expectations,' BioWare Said

    BioWare seems quite pleased with how its upcoming online role-playing game “Anthem” performed during its public demo this past weekend. “[It] exceeded our expectations,” the developer said in blog post on Monday. “Operationally, things were super smooth — our war rooms were tranquil this weekend, which is exactly how we like them.” That’s far different [...]

  • Unity to Bring Mixed Reality and

    Unity Bringing Mixed Reality and Deep Learning Keynotes to GDC 2019

    Unity upcoming lineup for this year’s GDC 2019 includes talks from Unity engineers and researchers on mixed reality, spatial computing, and neural networks. Unity keynotes will take place on March 18, kicking off the GDC event which runs until March 22. The technology company says this year it will be bringing its largest ever booth [...]

  • 'Red Dead Redemption 2' Hits 23

    'Red Dead Redemption 2' Hits 23 Million Sold, Powers Take-Two's Strong Quarter

    “Red Dead Redemption 2” has now sold more than 23 million copies worldwide, helping to bump Take-Two Interactive net revenue to $1.25 billion in the third quarter, up from $480.8 million in the same period last year, the company announced Wednesday. The Rockstar developed game was the best selling title of 2018, selling in its [...]

  • Disney Infinity Discontinued

    Disney Says It's Never Been Good at Video Games, Remains Happy With EA's Work

    The Walt Disney Company has a “good relationship” with Electronic Arts and has no interest in returning to video games, something with which it was never able to “demonstrate much skill,” CEO Bob Iger said in an earnings call Tuesday. “We’re good at making movies and television shows and theme parks and cruise ships and [...]

  • Kraken in Sea of Thieves

    'Sea of Thieves' Available for Free This Week in Friends Play Free Event

    “Sea of Thieves” developer Rare is introducing a Friends Play Free event to the pirate game starting Feb. 6 until Feb. 13, it was announced on Tuesday. Those who already own the title or have played the game using a current Xbox Game Pass subscription will be able to invite up to three friends to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad