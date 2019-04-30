Oculus Rift S, Oculus Quest Hit May 21, Pre-Orders Open

While both headsets use Oculus Insight, a suite of software that enables tracking of movement of the player and the controllers without the need for separate sensors and trackers, there are key differences between the two.

The Oculus Quest doesn’t require a connection to a computer, instead, it’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset and 4GB of RAM.

The Quest comes in a 64GB version for $399 and a 128GB version for $499. The headset weighs slightly more than the Oculus S, at 571g and is slightly smaller. Both headsets support six degrees of freedom head and hand tracking. The Quest uses OLED display panels capable of displaying 1440×1600 per eye with a refresh rate of 72Hz. That’s a slightly lower refresh rate than the S, but better resolution.

The standalone headset is launching with support for 50 titles including the popular “Beat Saber” rhythm game and Turtle Rock Studios’ “Journey of the Gods.” The headset comes preloaded with demos for “Beat Saber,” “Creed,” “Journey of the Gods,” “Space Pirate Trainer,” and “Sports Scramble.”

Oculus is also selling a Quest Travel case that holds the headset, controllers, and charging cable, for $40.

The Rift S, which has to be plugged into a computer, is the upgraded version of the Oculus Rift, featuring improved optics and a higher resolution display.

The S headset weighs 563g, up from the 470g of the original Oculus Rift. It supports six degrees of freedom head and hand tracking, which means users will no longer need to use the sensors that came with the original model. It also means that tracking won’t be lost if a player turns their back to a sensor, because it’s built into the headset. The S uses a single fast-switch LCD panel compared to the OLED panels found in the original Oculus. The new panel features a resolution of 2560×1440 total compared to the original Rift’s resolution of 2160X1200 total. The S’s refresh rate drops to 80hz, down from 90h for the original.