×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Beat Saber’ Coming to Oculus Quest

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All

Beat Saber” is coming to the Oculus Quest, Oculus announced Monday via Twitter.

The Oculus Quest is an all-in-one gaming system that includes a VR headset and two controllers. It doesn’t require any additional device, such as a PC or mobile phone or have any cables to restrict player movement. Oculus is expected to sell 1.3 million units of the Quest in 2019, according to SuperData. Coming this year, the device will cost $399.

Beat Saber” is the popular VR rhythm game which tasks players to slash through beats in time with music.

Beat Games head of marketing Michaela Dvorak commented on the experience of playing “Beat Saber” on Oculus Quest in a press release.

“Playing ‘Beat Saber’ on Oculus Quest allows you to make literally any move you want,” Dvorak said. “You can easily add that extra dance move, and that feeling when you don’t have to watch out for any cables is priceless. I’m a big fan of Rift, but Beat Saber on Quest is a whole new level of experience! Visuals look absolutely stunning, gameplay is smooth and polished, and tracking is just great. Watching the game evolve on this platform was pretty exciting.”

The news comes after lots of teasing from Oculus ahead of the Game Developer Conference, which starts Monday in San Francisco. It’s well-timed, too, considering that on Thursday it was announced that “Beat Saber” has sold over one million copies.

Dvorak also hinted that fans of the rhythm game can anticipate an upcoming merchandise line for the game.

“For the future, I plan to bring our players a fresh new merch collection—complete with sports clothing that definitely comes in handy when playingBeat Saber,'” Dvorak said. “We also have some pretty big plans in the works, so this will be an exciting journey. Stay tuned!”

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More Gaming

  • The Changing Face of Video Game

    The Changing Face of Video Game Crowdfunding

    Much has changed since 2012, when Double Fine cracked open video game crowdfunding with more than $3.3 million raised. The video game Kickstarter movement began as part of the indie revolution against the very concept of publishers. Kickstarter was an integral part of indie validation at a time when small studios couldn’t self-publish on consoles. [...]

  • 'Beat Saber' Coming to Oculus Quest

    'Beat Saber' Coming to Oculus Quest

    “Beat Saber” is coming to the Oculus Quest, Oculus announced Monday via Twitter. The Oculus Quest is an all-in-one gaming system that includes a VR headset and two controllers. It doesn’t require any additional device, such as a PC or mobile phone or have any cables to restrict player movement. Oculus is expected to sell [...]

  • Riot and Valve Devs Form Seattle-Based

    'Half-Life,' 'Portal' Writer and Riot Dev Form Seattle Game Studio

    Game developers Chet Faliszek and Kimberly Voll formed a co-operative games studio called Stray Bombay, they revealed to Variety. The new studio, which is based in Seattle, was formed to create games to better reflect players’ desires for social experiences. “Players are smart, they are social,” Faliszek wrote in a blog post revealing the new [...]

  • Curating Video Games

    Road to GDC: Curating Video Games

    This is part of a series of columns written by developers and others speaking at or about the Game Developers Conference in March. On February 24 the past four years of my life closed its doors as the exhibition Videogames: Design/ Play/ Disrupt ended its run at the V&A museum in London. The show was a headline [...]

  • Danny Bilson Named USC Games Director

    Danny Bilson Named USC Games Director

    Danny Bilson was named the director of USC Games on Monday, according to a press release. Bilson has been on the faculty of USC School of Cinematic Arts since 2005, serving as chair of the department as well as teaching narrative design and leading the Advanced Games Project. USC Games is a collaborative effort between [...]

  • THE SIMPSONS: As Bart begins to

    Riot Games Consulted on 'The Simpsons' Esports Episode

    Esports has made it into the world of “The Simpsons.” Sunday’s episode of America’s longest-running sitcom series, titled “E My Sports,” will see Bart Simpson begin to excel at video game competitions with Homer as his passionate coach. When Lisa attempts to bring her father back to earth, however, chaos ensues. Whalen Rozelle and Jarred [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad