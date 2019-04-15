×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Octopath Traveler’ Officially Coming to PC in June

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All

Square Enix’s role-playing game “Octopath Traveler” is officially coming to PC on Jun. 7, the publisher announced on Monday.

The game has been a Nintendo Switch exclusive since its release in July 2018. This is the first time it’s coming to another platform.

“In ‘Octopath Traveler,’ players will set forth on an epic adventure through the enchanting yet perilous continent of Orsterra, stretching across vast landscapes from lush forests, to desert outposts and snow-swept cathedrals,” Square Enix said in a press release. “Featuring eight distinct characters each with their own tales to enjoy, ranging from journeys of self-discovery to quests for revenge, each traveler will start their journey in a different land so players can steer their own journey depending on whom they choose.”

The game received generally positive reviews from critics who praised its engaging turn-based combat and retro charm, although many also agreed that its unique approach to storytelling doesn’t quite hit the mark. It shipped over one million units globally in less than a month, including Switch eShop downloads, according to Nintendo.

Square Enix accidentally leaked the existence of the PC port last week via a hastily deleted blog post, according to Gematsu.

There’s no word yet on how much the port will cost or whether or not it will come with any additional content.

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Gaming

  • 'Octopath Traveler' Officially Coming to PC

    'Octopath Traveler' Officially Coming to PC in June

    Square Enix’s role-playing game “Octopath Traveler” is officially coming to PC on Jun. 7, the publisher announced on Monday. The game has been a Nintendo Switch exclusive since its release in July 2018. This is the first time it’s coming to another platform. “In ‘Octopath Traveler,’ players will set forth on an epic adventure through [...]

  • God of War

    'God of War' Not Getting Anniversary DLC, Game Director Says

    “God of War” is currently celebrating its first birthday, but director Cory Barlog says don’t expect any chunky, story-centric anniversary DLC. Developer Sony Santa Monica does seem to be cooking something up, however. The studio posted on the PlayStation Blog on Sunday thanking fans for embracing the latest part of Kratos’ journey. It also released [...]

  • Lenovo, Disney Tipped to Release Marvel

    Lenovo FCC Filing Suggests Marvel-Themed Disney AR Headset Coming

    Following its 2017 release of the “Star Wars: Jedi Challenges” augmented reality (AR) headset, Lenovo and Disney seem to be preparing the release of hardware related to yet another blockbuster franchise: A new FCC filing suggests that the companies are getting close to unveil a Marvel-themed AR headset. The heavily-redacted filing describes controllers for a [...]

  • Apple Arcade

    Apple Spending Over Half A Billion on New Gaming Service (Report)

    Apple plans to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on its upcoming Arcade game subscription service, with its total budget likely exceeding $500 million, according to a report in the Financial Times. That’s in contrast to the more than $1 billion Apple is reportedly spending on its upcoming television and news subscription services. The money [...]

  • Capcom Is Revealing Something Retro-Related on

    Capcom Is Revealing Something Retro-Related on Tuesday

    Capcom’s social media accounts are teasing some kind of reveal on Tuesday at 3 p.m. GMT (8 a.m. PST/11 a.m. EST). The :20 teaser video begins with the tagline “Here comes a new challenger!” and it shows a number of retro Capcom games reflected on the buttons of an arcade cabinet. Eagle-eyed fans can spot [...]

  • The 'Borderlands 3' Box Art Contains

    The 'Borderlands 3' Box Art Contains Clues Fans Haven't Found Yet

    Since “Borderlands 3” was officially revealed earlier this month, eager fans have dissected the gameplay trailers frame-by-frame looking for clues about the upcoming co-op shooter. Some of their theories are surprisingly accurate, developer Gearbox Software said, but there are still some hidden secrets to discover. Those secrets can apparently be found in the game’s box [...]

  • 'Star Wars: The Old Republic' Gets

    'Star Wars: The Old Republic' Gets Its First Expansion in Three Years

    BioWare’s massively multiplayer online role-playing game “Star Wars: The Old Republic” is getting its first expansion in three years, the developer announced in a blog post on Saturday. “Star Wars: The Old Republic: Onslaught” adds two new planets, a new Flashpoint, a new Operation, an increased level cap, and more as it puts players in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad