Some References to ‘Minecraft’ Creator Notch Removed From Game

Splash text references to “Minecraft” creator Markus “Notch” Persson were removed from “Minecraft” in the most recent update, as spotted by Eurogamer.

The main menu of “Minecraft” has a splash text function which used to display various messages referencing the creator of the game. Messages which referenced its creator, such as “Made by Notch!” or “The Work of Notch!” have now been removed from the game.

While Microsoft could have removed these references at any time— Notch sold the rights to the game to Microsoft in 2014— the timing of this removal seems significant.

Notch has garnered attention for his charged tweets fired off to his 3.7 million followers. Most recently, Notch wrote some transphobic tweets earlier this month, saying that trans women aren’t women and just feel that they are, comparing this to mental illness. Notch doubled down on this sentiment by tweeting more at those who disagree with his opinion.

“You are absolutely evil if you want to encourage delusion,” Notch tweeted on March 11. “What happened to not stigmatizing mental illness?”

Further, the developer behind console edition of “Minecraft,” 4J Studios, tweeted that it will be updating the splash text screens as well.

A small update for Minecraft: Console Editions will be rolling out over the next few days to make some changes to splash text. — 4J Studios (@4JStudios) March 19, 2019

Microsoft did not respond to Variety’s request for comment.