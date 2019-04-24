Nolan North and Troy Baker Have a ‘Let’s Play’ Channel Now

Voice actors Nolan North and Troy Baker are teaming up for a new Let’s Play channel, Retro Replay, which will join the Rooster Teeth roster of gaming channels, the company announced via press release Wednesday.

Let’s Play channels feature people playing games, usually with commentary. North and Baker will play “Metroid,” “Ninja Gaiden,” and Atari’s “Spider-Man,” among other to be announced games.

North, perhaps best known for portraying Nathan Drake in the “Uncharted” series, and Baker, whose most notable role is Joel in “The Last of Us,” will have exclusive content on Rooster Teeth starting on Wednesday, and the content will move to other platforms after 24 hours.

“Both Nolan and Troy are legends in the gaming industry – their voices are synonymous with some of the most popular video game characters of all time,” said Rooster Teeth’s Luis Medina in the press release. “We’re excited to help Retro Replay take the leap from the recording booth to the gaming couch where they can directly connect with their global fanbase.”

Baker will be in the upcoming, highly-anticipated “Death Stranding” which doesn’t have a release date yet.

Baker and North will both appear as special guests at RTX 2019 in Austin in July. RTX is Rooster Teeth’s event, described by the media company as a “celebration of animation, gaming, comedy, and internet culture.”