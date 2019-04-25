Nintendo Isn’t Planning On Showing Off New Switch Hardware At E3

Nintendo is not currently planning to announce any new Switch models at E3 2019, according to a Bloomberg report.

“As a general rule, we’re always working on new hardware and we will announce it when we are able to sell it,” said Furukawa to reporters in Osaka. “But we have no plans to announce that at this year’s E3 in June.”

This news surfaces after a report from The Wall Street Journal that stated Nintendo is currently working on two new versions of its Switch console that were reportedly to release this summer. One new version will allegedly have “enhanced features,” while the other was aimed at casual gamers with some features stripped away from it in order to offer a lower price point. One such feature removed from the handheld would include the Joy-Con controllers’ vibration function.

In April, Furukawa noted that the cheaper Switch console could potentially be a successor to the handheld Nintendo 3DS, as Furukawa noted the demand among consumers to feel like they “want to have [their own] Nintendo Switch console.”

“Not necessarily so that each person will have one, but so that each household will have multiple Nintendo Switch consoles,” he explained. The two new Switch consoles were likely to have been revealed at the upcoming E3 2019, but now it looks like that isn’t going to happen, at least according to Furukawa, for now.

He did confirm that Nintendo is currently working with Tencent to sell the Switch in China, but the company has no projected launch timeline at the moment.

“Our current applications are just for the hardware, but we’ll also need inspections of our software,” said Furukawa. “We will need many more applications to the government and others, so from that perspective the launch period is still unknown.”

With E3 2019 around the corner, it begs to be seen what Nintendo will be planning to debut, especially if there isn’t any Switch news on the horizon. We’ll find out in June as the show runs June 11 through June 13.