‘No More Heroes 3’ Coming to Switch in 2020

Assassin Travis Touchdown returns in 2020 in “No More Heroes 3,” Nintendo announced during its E3 2019 Direct on Tuesday.

It’s been nine years since fans got to play a main title in Grasshopper Manufacture’s cult classic action-adventure franchise. A spinoff called “Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes,” came out on the Nintendo Switch, PC, and PlayStation 4 earlier this year.

E3 2019 is coming to Los Angeles on June 11 through 13, and we’ll cover all the highlights of the event here at Variety as well.

Developing…