‘No Man’s Sky VR’ Coming To PlayStation VR

Hello Games’ spacefaring adventure “No Man’s Sky” is coming to PlayStation VR as “No Man’s Sky VR.”

Sony took to its PlayStation State of Play livestream to make the announcement, during which brief snippet of the game shown in first-person view was shown.

Recently, Hello Games took to its official website to announce the next phase of the game’s evolution: “No Man’s Sky: Beyond,” which is poised for a summer 2019 release. It’s set include a new social and multiplayer experience that “empowers players everywhere in the universe to meet and play together.” The new additions won’t require a subscription or contain microtransactions, and will be free for all current players.

The “Beyond” update will add in PlayStation VR support for “No Man’s Sky” when it arrives later this summer.

