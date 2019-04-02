×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

How ‘No Man’s Sky VR’ Uses Retooled Controls and UI

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Hello Games

“No Man’s Sky” is getting full VR support for PlayStation VR and PC users this summer, and the official PlayStation Blog details how it will shake out.

Social media manager Justin Massongill shared his experience with the virtual reality demo on PlayStation VR, utilizing dual PS Move motion controllers. The interface has been retooled to be more viable for play in the virtual reality space, where both arms can be used 1to control special in-game menus. There’s also a series of teleportation controls to get around the world, with a marker to select your destination before moving forward, around 30 in-game feet.

All tools and upgrades are available for your use, as well as the Terrain Manipulator, and all are accessible via the Move controllers’ triggers, offering 1:1 control to painstakingly create custom-designed bases and other structures. Other important parts of the game, such as your ship’s cockpit, are built out for the build as well, with newly-designed ship controls for VR. You can use the flight stick with your right hand and control the throttle with your left, using the Move controllers’ buttons to boost, adjust speed, and make quick trips through the stars.

“No Man’s Sky” will be seeing the addition of VR support later this summer as part of the new “Beyond” update. “No Man’s Sky Online” is an important first component of the update, which will bring a “radical new social and multiplayer experience” to the game as part of the first of three major updates for the game.

“No Man’s Sky” is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Power of Women

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

  • Bette Midler: Climate Change is 'The

    Bette Midler: Climate Change Is 'the Most Important Story of the Age'

More Gaming

  • How 'No Man's Sky VR' Uses

    How 'No Man's Sky VR' Uses Retooled Controls and UI

    “No Man’s Sky” is getting full VR support for PlayStation VR and PC users this summer, and the official PlayStation Blog details how it will shake out. Social media manager Justin Massongill shared his experience with the virtual reality demo on PlayStation VR, utilizing dual PS Move motion controllers. The interface has been retooled to [...]

  • Twitch PR Guru Chase Named Head

    Twitch PR Guru Named Head of Communications at StreamElements

    Former Twitch PR Director Chase has been named head of communications at StreamElements, the company behind what is described as the fastest growing platform for live stream production, monetization, and audience engagement. At StreamElements, Chase will oversee global communications for the brand. This follows six years at Twitch where he was the sole publicist responsible [...]

  • Inspired by 'Oldboy,' 'Katana Zero' Delivers

    Inspired by 'Oldboy,' 'Katana Zero' Delivers 'Hypnotic Zen of Violence'

    Askiisoft’s Justin Stander has been making games — essentially on his own — since he was 13. But he says “Katana Zero” is his first substantial creation. And it’s a doozy. A neo-noir action platformer, “Katana Zero’s” story was inspired by revenge stories like “Oldboy” and “John Wick” and was designed to deliver what Stander [...]

  • 'Bloodroots' is a Pulsing, Bloody Jackie-Chan

    'Bloodroots' is a Pulsing, Bloody Jackie-Chan Inspired Action Game

    “Bloodroots” is an over-the-top kill-fest meant to be played on repeat that took its pulsating pacing inspiration from music videos. “I come from a cinema background and used to work on music videos,” said Raphael Toulouse, co-founder of developer Paper Cut. “In music videos they switch pacing every ten seconds to keep your interest.” “In [...]

  • Valve Index VR Headset May Be

    Valve Index VR Headset May Ship in June

    Valve accidentally revealed that its upcoming virtual reality headset has a tentative release date of June 15 in a product page, spotted by Twitter user Wario64 on Monday. Valve teased its upcoming Valve Index over the weekend with only an image and a note saying “upgrade your experience May 2019.” Now, that note doesn’t appear [...]

  • Inside PlayStation VR's Stunning 'Marvel's Iron

    Inside PlayStation VR's Stunning 'Marvel's Iron Man VR'

    Iron Man is a perfect fit for virtual reality. The helmet, the physicality of his powers, the embodiment of his armor, they all lend themselves to a VR experience. While “Marvel’s Iron Man VR” is proof of that, creating an authentic experience required nailing one iconic visual, and it wasn’t easy. “One of the things [...]

  • Sony PlayStation Network Refund Policy Now

    Sony PlayStation Network Refund Policy Now Lets Users Cancel Pre-Orders

    Sony updated its PlayStation refund policy with several new provisions, including the ability to cancel pre-orders. PlayStation 4 owners may now cancel pre-orders any time before the game’s release date, with their purchase being credited back to their PlayStation Network wallet. If the release date has passed at the time of the refund, users can [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad