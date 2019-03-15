×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘No Man’s Sky’s’ Next Big Update Called ‘Beyond,’ Due This Summer

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All

Space survival game “No Man’s Sky” is getting another major update, called Beyond, and it’s launching sometime this summer, developer Hello Games announced on Friday.

“Earlier this year, whilst working on our roadmap of three future updates, we decided we wanted to interweave their features, and had a vision for something much more impactful,” Hello Games co-founder Sean Murray said in an open letter on the “No Man’s Sky” website. “We are excited to announce that Beyond will contain those three major updates rolled into one larger free release.”

The first component of the Beyond update is something Hello Games is calling “No Man’s Sky Online.” It will include a “radical new social and multiplayer experience,” the developer said. But, it stresses that it doesn’t consider “No Man’s Sky” an MMO. There won’t be a subscription or microtransactions, and the feature will be free for all existing players.

Hello Games has released a number of large updates since the game’s rocky launch in 2016. The Foundation patch added base construction and new game modes. The Pathfinder update added vehicles, while the Atlas Rises update launched an improved narrative and procedurally generated missions. The fourth major update, called Next, included a full multiplayer experience. The changes coming in Beyond are an answer to how Hello Games has seen people playing their game since Next, it said.

“Beyond will be our most ambitious chapter so far, and something we’ve been working ridiculously hard on. We’ll continue to support ‘No Man’s Sky’ in this way for the foreseeable future,” Murray said.

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More Gaming

  • 'No Man's Sky's' Next Big Update

    'No Man's Sky's' Next Big Update Called 'Beyond,' Due This Summer

    Space survival game “No Man’s Sky” is getting another major update, called Beyond, and it’s launching sometime this summer, developer Hello Games announced on Friday. “Earlier this year, whilst working on our roadmap of three future updates, we decided we wanted to interweave their features, and had a vision for something much more impactful,” Hello [...]

  • Mobile MMO 'Fate/Grand Order' Reaches $3B

    Mobile MMO 'Fate/Grand Order' Reaches $3 Billion in Player Spending (Analyst)

    Sony’s free-to-play mobile MMO “Fate/Grand Order” has grossed an estimated $3 billion in player spending on iOS and Android since its launch in August 2015, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower. To put that figure in perspective, Sensor Tower said it’s the equivalent of a PlayStation 4 title selling 50 million copies at $60 [...]

  • Valve Expanding Steam Link Functionality So

    Valve Expanding Steam Link Functionality So Gamers Can Play Anywhere

    Valve is launching Steam Link Anywhere, a new feature for its streaming app that allows users to connect to their computers and play games from anywhere, it announced on Thursday. The feature is currently available in early beta and is free of charge to all Steam users through the Steam Link device or app. Of [...]

  • 'Left 4 Dead' Dev Reveals New

    'Left 4 Dead' Dev Reveals New Co-Op Game 'Back 4 Blood'

    Turtle Rock Studios, the developer behind the critically-acclaimed cooperative zombie game “Left 4 Dead,” is back with a new project, it announced on Thursday. “Back 4 Blood” seeks to combine what made “Left 4 Dead” so successful with new features and technology. While Turtle Rock hasn’t released many details about the game, it said on [...]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Season Eight, Week Three Challenges Guide

    Season eight’s week-three challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.) [...]

  • 'Hearthstone's' Biggest Bads Team Up for

    'Hearthstone's' Biggest Bads Team Up for New Rise of Shadows Expansion

    A new coalition of villains is rising to power in the latest expansion for digital collectible card game “Hearthstone,” developer Blizzard Entertainment revealed on Thursday. RIse of Shadows kicks off “Hearthstone’s” first-ever yearlong story campaign. After suffering defeat at the hands of the League of Explorers (the game’s third expansion, which launched in 2015), the [...]

  • AppOnboard Studio Lets Anyone Create A

    AppOnboard Studio Lets Anyone Create a Mobile Game Demo Without Coding

    App development platform AppOnboard just launched a new tool that gives anyone the ability to craft a mobile game demo without the need for coding. AppOnboard Studio rolled out globally on Thursday. It supports popular software like Adobe Creative Suite and Sketch, so creators can easily import art and other assets. Once a demo is [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad