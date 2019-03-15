‘No Man’s Sky’s’ Next Big Update Called ‘Beyond,’ Due This Summer

Space survival game “No Man’s Sky” is getting another major update, called Beyond, and it’s launching sometime this summer, developer Hello Games announced on Friday.

“Earlier this year, whilst working on our roadmap of three future updates, we decided we wanted to interweave their features, and had a vision for something much more impactful,” Hello Games co-founder Sean Murray said in an open letter on the “No Man’s Sky” website. “We are excited to announce that Beyond will contain those three major updates rolled into one larger free release.”

The first component of the Beyond update is something Hello Games is calling “No Man’s Sky Online.” It will include a “radical new social and multiplayer experience,” the developer said. But, it stresses that it doesn’t consider “No Man’s Sky” an MMO. There won’t be a subscription or microtransactions, and the feature will be free for all existing players.

Hello Games has released a number of large updates since the game’s rocky launch in 2016. The Foundation patch added base construction and new game modes. The Pathfinder update added vehicles, while the Atlas Rises update launched an improved narrative and procedurally generated missions. The fourth major update, called Next, included a full multiplayer experience. The changes coming in Beyond are an answer to how Hello Games has seen people playing their game since Next, it said.

“Beyond will be our most ambitious chapter so far, and something we’ve been working ridiculously hard on. We’ll continue to support ‘No Man’s Sky’ in this way for the foreseeable future,” Murray said.