×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Watch Nintendo’s E3 Direct Right Here

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
animal-crossing
CREDIT: Nintendo

Nintendo is opting for a Direct video presentation over a press conference for E3 2019, and you can watch the presentation in its entirety right here on Variety.

The E3 Direct is starting at 9 a.m. PT on Tuesday, June 11, so get your cup of coffee ready, kick back, and watch all of the exciting reveals Nintendo has held onto just for E3.

You can watch via the stream embedded below, courtesy of Nintendo’s official Twitch channel:

Nintendo’s Direct coincides with the first day official day of E3 2019. As for what Nintendo has planned for the presentation, we’re not exactly sure (but that’s part of the fun, right?). Many are hoping for more news on the upcoming “Animal Crossing” game for Nintendo Switch, and it seems likely that will happen since the game is supposed to come out this year.

We may also see more of some summer release games, like “Luigi’s Mansion 3” and “Fire Emblem: Three Houses.”

If you want more Nintendo goodness after the Direct presentation, Nintendo Treehouse will be streaming live from E3 this year, as well, which you can watch via Nintendo’s Twitch channel.

You can find all of E3 2019’s exciting game reveals, previews, interviews, and more right here at Variety.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More Gaming

  • Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox, shared

    Breaking Down What We Know About The Next Xbox

    This week, Microsoft finally provided a more concrete set of information about its next-generation video game platform — although not as much detail as many were hoping for. In some regards, Microsoft’s reveal was quite similar to their immediate competitors. Scarlett is, per Microsoft’s statements in its Scarlett reveal, a system on a chip, or [...]

  • 'DC Universe Online' for Switch Is

    'DC Universe Online' for Switch Is a Faithful Port

    “DC Universe Online” has always pinned itself as a console-first MMORPG. It’s definitely at odds with other games in the genre, most of which start on PC and eventually make its way over to console. But this has meant that the team over at Daybreak Games have had to release a new version for next-generation [...]

  • John Riccitiello

    Former Unity Employee Adds Libel, Slander to Lawsuit Against Company

    Anne Evans, who previously filed a lawsuit against former employer Unity, has filed an amended lawsuit to add charges of libel and slander, according to the court document. Evans’ original filing last week included charges of sexual harassment against CEO John Riccitiello and other individuals at the company. She also filed for retaliation after disclosing [...]

  • shadowbringers-launch-trailer

    "Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers" Gets Launch Trailer Ahead of July Release

    “Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers” has a new launch trailer to get fans ready for the next expansion, as unveiled during the Square Enix press conference on Monday evening. “Ala Mhigo is at last free from imperial rule, but that liberty may prove fleeting as the Empire moves to both reclaim this bloodied nation and subjugate [...]

  • Inside AMD's Radeon 5700 Big Day

    Inside AMD's Radeon 5700 Big Day

    This was supposed to be AMD’s E3. AMD’s fortunes in the PC space have been mixed for years, as graphics rival Nvidia has continually leapfrogged the company in performance and features. As AMD ceded market share to Nvidia in the GPU space, it similarly struggled to compete with chip giant Intel, managing to sustain a [...]

  • ffviii-remaster

    'Final Fantasy VIII' Is Getting Remastered This Year

    ‘Final Fantasy VIII’ is getting a remastered version later this year, Square Enix announced Monday evening at its press conference. If you missed the event, no worries– you can watch the reveal trailer above. The remastered version of the classic game is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It’s one more [...]

  • Marvel's Avengers

    Square Enix Europe Unveils 'Marvel's Avengers'

    Two years after teasing the project with a trailer at E3 2017, Square Enix finally showed off “Marvel’s Avengers” on Monday night. The game is being developed by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montréal, the studios behind 2015’s “Rise of the Tomb Raider.” “‘Marvel’s Avengers’ begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad