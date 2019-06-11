Watch Nintendo’s E3 Direct Right Here

Nintendo is opting for a Direct video presentation over a press conference for E3 2019, and you can watch the presentation in its entirety right here on Variety.

The E3 Direct is starting at 9 a.m. PT on Tuesday, June 11, so get your cup of coffee ready, kick back, and watch all of the exciting reveals Nintendo has held onto just for E3.

You can watch via the stream embedded below, courtesy of Nintendo’s official Twitch channel:

Nintendo’s Direct coincides with the first day official day of E3 2019. As for what Nintendo has planned for the presentation, we’re not exactly sure (but that’s part of the fun, right?). Many are hoping for more news on the upcoming “Animal Crossing” game for Nintendo Switch, and it seems likely that will happen since the game is supposed to come out this year.

We may also see more of some summer release games, like “Luigi’s Mansion 3” and “Fire Emblem: Three Houses.”

If you want more Nintendo goodness after the Direct presentation, Nintendo Treehouse will be streaming live from E3 this year, as well, which you can watch via Nintendo’s Twitch channel.

You can find all of E3 2019’s exciting game reveals, previews, interviews, and more right here at Variety.