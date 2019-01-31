×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Nintendo Drops Switch Sales Forecast, Nearly Halves 3DS Despite Strong Holiday

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Corey Motta/Unsplash

Despite a strong holiday, Nintendo on Thursday lowered how many Nintendo Switch it believes it can sell for the fiscal year, dropping the goal by three million, down to a new target of 17 million, the company announced in its latest earnings report.

The company also increased its Nintendo Switch game sales forecast by 10 million, saying it will sell 110 million copies of games for the system in the fiscal year, which ends in March. Finally, the company nearly halved its estimates for the sales of the portable 3DS systems, down from 4 million to 2.6 million.

While Nintendo lowered its sales estimates for nearly all of its hardware and software, the company did report a profit jump of about 25% in the quarter that ended in December, compared to the same quarter last year. Nintendo’s third-quarter profit was 104.2 billion yen (roughly $956 million), up from 83.7 billion yen last year. Total fiscal year profit to date equals 168.8 billion yen.

The top game sellers for the quarter were “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” which sold 12 million copies and the two “Let’s Go” Pokemon titles which sold 10 million copies combined.

Related

Nintendo pointed to “New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe,” which released this month, and “Yoshi’s Crafted World,” which hits in March, as its major releases for the company’s final quarter.

“We aim to broaden the platform’s user base by adding new titles and strengthening sales of popular titles already in the market,” according to the earnings report. “For Nintendo 3DS, we will continue to leverage the platform’s rich software library and its hardware install base to further expand sales of evergreen titles.”

About 32.2 million Nintendo Switch had been sold as of the end of the year, according to Nintendo. That means it has significantly overshadowed the Wii U, which sold 13.5 million over its lifetime, and the Nintendo GameCube, which sold 21.7 million. The Switch is nearing the lifetime sales of the Nintendo 64, which sold 32.9, but has a ways to go before topping the classic NES system, which sold 61.9 million over its lifetime, or Nintendo’s massively successful Wii, which sold 101.6 million over its life.

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More Gaming

  • Mario Kart 8

    Smartphone 'Mario Kart Tour' Delayed

    Nintendo’s smartphone “Mario Kart” won’t be arriving now until this summer, the company announced Thursday. “Mario Kart Tour” was scheduled to be released this fiscal year, which ends in March, but the game is being pushed back in order to “improve quality of the application and expand the content offerings after launch.” The company also noted [...]

  • Latest 'Fallout 76' Patch Reintroduces Old

    Latest 'Fallout 76' Patch Reintroduces Old Bobby Pin Bug

    Bethesda Game Studios released a new patch for “Fallout 76” on Tuesday that not only brought a number of design and balance changes to the online title, it reintroduced some old bugs as well. Bobby pins have reverted to their unusually heavy 0.1 lbs. weight, according to Reddit user Eight_n_Sand. When “Fallout 76” first launched, [...]

  • New 'Overwatch' Map Drops Players Into

    New 'Overwatch' Map Drops Players Into Elegant Paris

    Paris is the latest location coming to “Overwatch” Blizzard revealed Wednesday, and the assault map is going live on the PTR for fans to check out immediately. The map will allow players to journey to through iconic scenes in the world-renowned city, battling their way through narrow streets and corridors before colliding alongside the Seine. The [...]

  • Xbox One X Console Controller Front

    Xbox Live Hits 64 Million Active Users

    Xbox Live now has 64 million monthly active users, up 8% from the same time last year, Microsoft noted in its second quarter 2019 earnings report released Wednesday. The news comes alongside news of a 12% revenue jump —  which includes an 8% increase in gaming revenue — compared to the same period last year [...]

  • Liverpool CEO Fears Millennial Interest in

    Liverpool CEO Peter Moore Fears Millennial Interest in 'Fortnite' Over Football

    The CEO of Liverpool Football Club (FC) — former video game exec Peter Moore — is concerned that potential millennial audiences would rather play video games than watch soccer matches, SportsPro reported Wednesday. Moore told Arabian Business magazine that in order to keep younger audiences interested in soccer, the powers that be in the industry need [...]

  • Certain Affinity Opens Toronto Studio, Shifts

    Certain Affinity Opens Toronto Studio, Shifts to Lead Game Development

    Certain Affinity will open a second development studio in Toronto and plans to shift its focus to “lead game development”, the company announced via news release Wednesday. Certain Affinity, based in Austin, is the studio perhaps best known for its work as co-developer of “Halo 4” and “Left 4 Dead,” as well as its development [...]

  • Xbox One X Console Controller Gray

    Xbox Live Downtime Caused Headaches For Xbox One Owners

    Updated: The Xbox Live service is reportedly up and running again after some temporary downtime on Wednesday that caused lots of headaches for Xbox One owners. “The issues surrounding Xbox One console startup, sign-in, title update errors, and our status page have now been resolved,” the Xbox Support team tweeted. “Thank you for sticking with us [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad