Nintendo Switch Unit Sales Top 15 Million in North America Since Launch

Nintendo is tooting its own horn, boasting that the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite systems have together sold over 15 million units in North America to date.

That’s according to the company’s own internal data. As of July, the Nintendo Switch had sold over 36 million consoles worldwide, the company said. Nintendo Switch carries a retail price of $299.99 and the recently introduced Nintendo Switch Lite, a dedicated handheld version of the system, has a list price of $199.99. The original Nintendo Switch, which can be played in handheld, tabletop and TV modes, launched in March 2017.

Through September, Nintendo Switch sales in North America were up more than 20% year to date. According to research firm NPD Group, in the U.S. Nintendo Switch has been the best-selling video game console for 10 months in a row.

Nintendo’s touting the sales figures in order to remind gamers that the holidays are just around the corner — a critical sales period for the segment. Over the 2019 holiday season, new games on deck for the Nintendo Switch include “Ring Fit Adventure,” “Luigi’s Mansion 3,” “Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020,” and “Pokémon Sword” and “Pokémon Shield.”

To date, 14 Nintendo Switch games in North America have sold more than 1 million units. Four have sold more than 6 million: “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe,” “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,” “Super Mario Odyssey” and “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.”