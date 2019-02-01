×
Nintendo Switch Online Hits Eight Million Subscribers

Nintendo Switch Online hit over eight million subscribers, Nintendo announced in its financial report on Thursday.

In a presentation by Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa, shareholders were told the subscriber total does not include free trial members.

“In last September, we launched Nintendo Switch Online, a paid service that expands the online functionality of Nintendo Switch,” reads a statement from the company. “Nintendo Switch Online has had a good start, with the number of subscribers surpassing eight million accounts not including free trials. In keeping with our goal of providing Nintendo Switch owners with ‘More Games. More Features. More Fun,’ we are working on continuing to expand the service offerings.”

This follows the release of Nintendo’s latest earnings report which announced the company’s lowering prospects for how many Nintendo Switch it believes it can sell for the fiscal year, dropping the goal by three million, down to a new target of 17 million.

The company also increased its Nintendo Switch game sales forecast by 10 million, saying it will sell 110 million copies of games for the system in the fiscal year, which ends in March. Finally, the company nearly halved its estimates for the sales of the portable 3DS systems, down from 4 million to 2.6 million.

About 32.2 million Nintendo Switch had been sold as of the end of the year, according to Nintendo. That means it has significantly overshadowed the Wii U, which sold 13.5 million over its lifetime, and the Nintendo GameCube, which sold 21.7 million. The Switch is nearing the lifetime sales of the Nintendo 64, which sold 32.9, but has a ways to go before topping the classic NES system, which sold 61.9 million over its lifetime, or Nintendo’s massively successful Wii, which sold 101.6 million over its life.

Nintendo plans to release a downsized version of the Nintendo Switch later this year which will cost less and have less feature, according to several reports.

