×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Nintendo Asks How You Play Your Switch in Calming New Spot

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

Nintendo is asking how fans play their Nintendo Switch with a calming new ASMR-enriched clip featuring “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.”

The video follows a hiker as they make their way to the top of a mountain and immerse themselves in the world of “Breath of the Wild.” It’s as close to sitting in front of a binaural microphone and recording soothing sounds for an audience as the company has gotten just yet, and it’s relaxing beyond compare.

The short clip, only about a minute and a half long, is calm, with only the sounds of the surrounding animals in the wilderness accompanying the unknown nature lover. There’s something incredibly soothing about the sounds of the Nintendo switch case being unzipped, a pair of ear buds snapping into the port, and the Switch player sitting and enjoying the game in complete silence, with only the game’s various sound effects to guide them.

“We all have our favorite gaming spots at home,” reads the video’s caption. “But if you’re up for an adventure, don’t forget there’s a whole world of sights and sounds out there to discover. How do you play Nintendo Switch?”

The video, meant as an advertisement for the popular handheld, is meant to focus on mindfulness and the portability of the Switch. The simple yet satisfying narrative conveys the handy nature of having adventure on your hands at all times, and marks an intriguing shift from typical advertisements from Nintendo.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” is a Nintendo Switch exclusive and is available now.

Popular on Variety

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

More Gaming

  • Nintendo Asks How You Play Your

    Nintendo Asks How You Play Your Switch in Calming New Spot

    Nintendo is asking how fans play their Nintendo Switch with a calming new ASMR-enriched clip featuring “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.” The video follows a hiker as they make their way to the top of a mountain and immerse themselves in the world of “Breath of the Wild.” It’s as close to [...]

  • USB Sideloading Coming to PSVR With

    VR Content Aggregator Littlstar Launches Premium Tier With USB Sideloading for PSVR

    A+E Networks-backed virtual reality (VR) content aggregator Littlstar launched a new premium tier Friday that includes a new sideloading feature for Sony’s PSVR headset. The feature allows PSVR users to access any video stored on a USB drive, including both regular movies as well as VR-optimized 180-degree and 360-degree videos. The new premium tier is [...]

  • Gearbox to Reveal Something New at

    Gearbox to Reveal Something New at PAX East, Possibly 'Borderlands 3'

    Video game developer Gearbox Software is heading to PAX East later this month, and it’s promising “never-before-seen reveals, exclusives, and surprises” on the convention’s official website. Could this mean fans will finally catch a glimpse of “Borderlands 3?” Gearbox is hosting its panel on Thursday, Mar. 28 from 2-3 p.m. in the Main Theater, according [...]

  • 2019: Year of the Pokémon

    2019: Year of the Pokémon

    Forget the year’s big movies, books, albums, and video games: 2019 is the year of the Pokémon. “It’s a huge year for Pokémon and this week is a really great microcosm of that,” J.C. Smith, consumer marketing director for The Pokémon Company International, told Variety in a recent interview. The week included Ryan Reynolds dropping [...]

  • 'Hearthstone's' Year of the Dragon Brings

    'Hearthstone's' Year of the Dragon Brings Some Big Changes

    Blizzard is making some big changes to its digital collectible card game “Hearthstone” in 2019, which it’s officially dubbing the Year of the Dragon, it announced in a blog post on Thursday. Nine cards are moving into the Hall of Fame, Blizzard said, including two that are being rotated out of the Standard format a [...]

  • Riot Appoints Chief Diversity Officer in

    Riot Appoints Chief Diversity Officer in Ongoing Inclusivity Efforts

    Riot Games appointed Angela Roseboro as its first chief diversity officer, a role in which she will lead Riot’s ongoing diversity and inclusion efforts, the game developer announced Thursday via its website. The announcement came just a day after the “League of Legends” developer offered up a six-month progress report on its efforts to correct [...]

  • From Video Game, to Spider-Verse, to

    'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse's' Journey From Video Game to Oscars

    Dan Slott wants to make one thing very clear: “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse” — animated tour-de-force, Oscar winner, the best Spidey movie ever made — is its own thing. “It tells the story of Miles,” Slott says. “The heart of the movie is that.” But, that said, tracing back the deep roots of the movie, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad