×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Nintendo Switch Rolls Out Console Bundled with $35 Eshop Credit

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

A new Nintendo Switch bundle, that includes a $35 Nintendo eshop credit download code, goes on sale on Feb. 15, the company announced Thursday.

The code will come packed in with the $299.99 bundle and can be used immediately in the Nintendo eshop, the company said.

“We wanted to make it easier for consumers to purchase their first game after picking up a new Nintendo Switch system,” Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, said in a prepared statement. “New Nintendo Switch owners can explore Nintendo eShop and use the bonus $35 credit toward the purchase of a game that’s perfect for them.”

The Nintendo Switch bundle is available while supplies last.

On Jan. 31, Nintendo lowered how many Nintendo Switch it believes it can sell for the fiscal year, dropping the goal by three million, down to a new target of 17 million.

The company also increased its Nintendo Switch game sales forecast by 10 million, saying it will sell 110 million copies of games for the system in the fiscal year, which ends in March. Finally, the company nearly halved its estimates for the sales of the portable 3DS systems, down from 4 million to 2.6 million.

While Nintendo lowered its sales estimates for nearly all of its hardware and software, the company did report a profit jump of about 25% in the quarter that ended in December, compared to the same quarter last year. Nintendo’s third-quarter profit was 104.2 billion yen (roughly $956 million), up from 83.7 billion yen last year. Total fiscal year profit to date equals 168.8 billion yen.

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Gaming

  • Nintendo Switch Rolls Out Console Bundled

    Nintendo Switch Rolls Out Console Bundled with $35 Eshop Credit

    A new Nintendo Switch bundle, that includes a $35 Nintendo eshop credit download code, goes on sale on Feb. 15, the company announced Thursday. The code will come packed in with the $299.99 bundle and can be used immediately in the Nintendo eshop, the company said. “We wanted to make it easier for consumers to [...]

  • BioWare Details 'Anthem' Endgame And Future

    BioWare Details 'Anthem' Endgame with New Missions, Stories

    “Anthem” developer BioWare released new details on what users can expect from the multiplayer title’s endgame, promising “new characters, missions, and stories in the future.” Endgame features will be available once the player reaches level 30, the maximum level in the game. At this point, players will be able to take part in daily, weekly, [...]

  • Square Enix Announces Financial Decline

    Square Enix Announces Financial Decline Despite 'Tomb Raider' and 'Just Cause' Sales

    Despite the launch of new titles in the “Tomb Raider” and “Just Cause” franchises in 2018, Square Enix experienced declines across the board, according to the publisher’s latest financial results released on Wednesday. “New titles such as “Shadow of the Tomb Raider” and ”Just Cause 4” bolstered sales YoY,” says Square Enix in slides from [...]

  • FIFA 19

    Take-Two Believes China Trade Talks Could Help Video Game Industry

    The current Administration’s trade talks with China could ultimately be a win for the video game industry, said Take-Two chairman Strauss Zelnick in an earning’s call Wednesday. “As we look at trade, our government is focused on the fact that taking care of intellectual property, which is America’s second biggest export after aerospace, is on [...]

  • Take-Two Unlikely to Create Online Game

    Take-Two Unlikely to Create Online Game Store, Will Go Where Gamers Are

    While Take-Two chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick is happy that Epic Games launched its own store, he doesn’t see Take-Two Interactive doing the same thing for its popular titles, nor does he think exclusivity agreements make sense for the company. “If you have a powerful enough game line-up you can narrow your distribution and not [...]

  • 'Metro Exodus' Cinematic Trailer Shows a

    'Metro Exodus' Cinematic Trailer Shows a Nightmarish Prologue

    The line between reality and dream is blurred in the latest trailer for “Metro Exodus.” The cinematic trailer, Artyom’s Nightmare, is meant to be a prologue to the events of the upcoming game “Metro Exodus.” In the game, survivors of a nuclear war survive by taking refuge in the Moscow Metro (as explored in the [...]

  • 'Assassin's Creed III' Remaster Coming to

    'Assassin's Creed III' Remaster Coming to PC And Consoles, But Not Switch

    Ubisoft is launching a remastered version of “Assassin’s Creed III” on Mar. 29 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, it announced on its official website Wednesday. One platform not mentioned is the Nintendo Switch. Many believed the remaster was coming to the hybrid home console after a listing appeared on a couple of Czech [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad