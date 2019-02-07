Nintendo Switch Rolls Out Console Bundled with $35 Eshop Credit

A new Nintendo Switch bundle, that includes a $35 Nintendo eshop credit download code, goes on sale on Feb. 15, the company announced Thursday.

The code will come packed in with the $299.99 bundle and can be used immediately in the Nintendo eshop, the company said.

“We wanted to make it easier for consumers to purchase their first game after picking up a new Nintendo Switch system,” Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, said in a prepared statement. “New Nintendo Switch owners can explore Nintendo eShop and use the bonus $35 credit toward the purchase of a game that’s perfect for them.”

The Nintendo Switch bundle is available while supplies last.

On Jan. 31, Nintendo lowered how many Nintendo Switch it believes it can sell for the fiscal year, dropping the goal by three million, down to a new target of 17 million.

The company also increased its Nintendo Switch game sales forecast by 10 million, saying it will sell 110 million copies of games for the system in the fiscal year, which ends in March. Finally, the company nearly halved its estimates for the sales of the portable 3DS systems, down from 4 million to 2.6 million.

While Nintendo lowered its sales estimates for nearly all of its hardware and software, the company did report a profit jump of about 25% in the quarter that ended in December, compared to the same quarter last year. Nintendo’s third-quarter profit was 104.2 billion yen (roughly $956 million), up from 83.7 billion yen last year. Total fiscal year profit to date equals 168.8 billion yen.