‘Mario,’ ‘Zelda’ Classics Get Price Cut on Nintendo 3DS

Three classic games are joining the Nintendo Selects library and getting a permanent price drop to $20, Nintendo announced on Tuesday.

Those three games are “Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS,” “The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask 3D,” and “Star Fox 64 3D.” All of them are for the Nintendo 3DS handheld system and they will be available at their new price starting Feb. 4.

For the uninitiated, “Super Mario Maker” lets players build, play, and share their own “Super Mario” levels. The 3DS version comes with touchscreen controls and 100 built-in courses. “Majora’s Mask 3D” is a remastered and enhanced version of the 2000 Nintendo 64 classic and features a memorably weird and dark story. Meanwhile, “Star Fox 64 3D” lets players control the Arwing and blast their way through multiple planets in the Lylat system as they battle enemies, collect power-ups, and defeat the evil Dr. Andross. It features enhanced graphics, up to four person multiplayer via local wireless, and gyro controls for the Arwing.

Nintendo introduced the “Nintendo Selects” label in 2011 as a way to promote some of its older best-selling games. Other Nintendo 3DS titles in its library include “Super Mario 3D Land,” “Animal Crossing: New Leaf — Welcome amiibo,” “Kirby: Triple Deluxe,” and “The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds.” Nintendo has a full listing of Nintendo Select games on its website.

Anyone looking for an affordable system to play these games on can currently snag a black-and-turquoise or purple-and-silver New Nintendo 2DS XL system pre-loaded with “Mario Kart 7” for $150, Nintendo said. They can also get a scarlet red or electric blue Nintendo 2DS with “New Super Mario Bros. 2” pre-installed for only $80.