Nintendo: ‘Breath of the Wild’ Sequel Is ‘Now in Development’

“The sequel to ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ is now in development,” Nintendo announced during a livestream on Tuesday.

“Breath of the Wild” was met with universal acclaim upon release in March 2017.

The sequel to The Legend of #Zelda: Breath of the Wild is now in development for #NintendoSwitch! pic.twitter.com/eGKFqceSAo — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 11, 2019

This story is developing.

