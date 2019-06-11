Nintendo: ‘Breath of the Wild’ Sequel Is ‘Now in Development’

The annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3, takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 13. As is tradition, however, things kicked off early on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET with Electronic Arts’ EA Play event, which was held at the Hollywood Palladium on June 8 and 9. Microsoft had its big Xbox E3 2019 Briefing on Sunday, June 9, at 4 p.m. ET.
The characters from Rare's classic platforming series "Banjo-Kazooie" are coming to "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" later this year, Nintendo announced during its E3 2019 Direct on Tuesday. For the uninitiated, Banjo is a bear and Kazooie is a big red bird. While Banjo first appeared in "Diddy Kong Racing" on the Nintendo 64 in 1997,
"The sequel to 'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' is now in development," Nintendo announced during a livestream on Tuesday. "Breath of the Wild" was met with universal acclaim upon release in March 2017. The sequel to The Legend of #Zelda: Breath of the Wild is now in development for #NintendoSwitch! pic.twitter.com/eGKFqceSAo —
"Empire of Sin" is a newly announced game, initially revealed during the Nintendo Direct presentation on Monday. "Empire of Sin" is planned for a tentative spring 2020 release.
"Animal Crossing" finally has a solid release date, though it's a bit later than anticipated, as announced during the Nintendo Direct presentation on Monday. Though the game was supposed to come in 2019, Nintendo needs a little more time. "Animal Crossing's" new release date is March 20, 2020. Familiar characters appear in the release date
"Cadence of Hyrule" hits the Switch on June 13, Nintendo revealed with a new trailer on Tuesday.
"Daemon X Machine" launches Sept. 13 on the Nintendo Switch, Marvelous Entertainment announced during a livestream on Tuesday.
"Contra: Rogue Corps" is coming to the Nintendo Switch, as announced during the Nintendo Direct presentation on Monday.