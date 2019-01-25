No Price Cut or Successor Planned for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo’s successful Switch console doesn’t have a planned successor or incoming price cut, according to The Sankei News.

The info comes straight from the mouth of Shuntaro Furukawa, Nintendo’s president as of June 2018. In an interview, translation via Nintendo Everything, Furukawa explained that Nintendo is concentrating on its goal to sell 20 million Switch units by the end of the fiscal year and is “not considering a successor or a price cut at this time.”

With the massive popularity of the console, a price cut seems unnecessary at this time. Just last month, the console finished out 2018 as the best selling hardware platform. “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” the Switch exclusive which released last month, sold over 5 million copies in its first week of release alone, according to Furukawa. “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” is also the fastest selling Switch title to date.

Still, is 20 million units an achievable goal— especially without a price cut to as additional incentive for consumers to purchase the console?

“It is an extremely ambitious, but worthwhile achievement,” Furukawa said. “So, we will maintain this goal. Nintendo Switch is our primary sales objective, and we are not considering a successor or a price cut at this time.”

Of course, that’s not the only goal for the gaming giant. Mobile is still a huge area of opportunity since it can generate reoccurring revenue through in-game purchases, and Furukawa noted that Nintendo plans to “release games across a wide variety of genres.”

Finally, Furukawa commented on the difficulty of keeping talent, in that Nintendo is “increasing [its] intensity in the competition of acquiring highly-skilled individuals.”

“Nintendo is a company in the entertainment industry and our mission is to give people a reason to smile,” Furukawa stated. “Since our business is linked to the ebb and flow of our times, we are requiring those who can adapt in a flexible manner. In the past, we have increased our internship programs and such to interest people in how we do things; we want to continue to spread Nintendo’s ways of thinking.”

In other recent news for the company, Nintendo is bringing in Retro Studios to start over on development of “Metroid Prime 4.”