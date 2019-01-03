×

Nintendo Drops Massive Price Cuts on Top Switch, 3DS Games

Nintendo is running a special New Year’s Digital Sale, where select games for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS are discounted from 10 percent to 67 percent off their normal prices.

The sale runs from Jan. 3 through Jan. 10 at 8:50 a.m. PT, and includes a wide variety of different titles with deep discounts for both Switch and 3DS users.

Some highlights from the Nintendo Switch side include “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe,” “ARMS,” “Splatoon 2,” “Octopath Traveler,” “Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition,” and “LEGO DC Super-Villains,” which all get 10% to 67 % cuts down from their normal prices.

Nintendo 3DS users can check out “Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushi,” “Super Mario 3D Land,” “Kirby: Triple Deluxe,” “Mario Party: The Top 100,” “Style Savvy: Styling Star,” and plenty of other newer and classic titles as well. These titles are discounted 30% to 75% off their normal retail prices.

A select number of games from the promotion have also received discounts at Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, Target, and GameStop as of Jan. 3 at 9 a.m. PT, if it’s preferred that you purchase them by way of a digital storefront instead of the official Nintendo eShop.

The complete list of titles on offer can be viewed at the official Nintendo New Year’s Digital Sale page.

