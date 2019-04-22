×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

New Clip Shows Off Labo VR Kit’s ‘Mario’ and ‘Zelda’ Content

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

Nintendo debuted a trailer showcasing the soon-to-be-added VR content in “Super Mario Odyssey” and “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.”

Super Mario Odyssey” gets three new mini-missions where players are tasked with collecting music notes and Coins to complete objectives in VR. The Cap, Seaside, and Luncheon Kingdoms will be available to explore in virtual reality as well, though the video doesn’t elaborate on what, if any, extra VR-enabled activities can be done there.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” also has a new series of features involving the Nintendo Labo VR Kit, though they’re a bit more understated than those in “Super Mario Odyssey.” Using the Toy-Con VR Goggles, players can toggle on and off VR camera controls with a quick trip to the game’s menu. The entirety of Hyrule can be traversed and explored while using the goggles.

Prerendered cutscenes are not compatible with “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,” and thus players will be limited to action that happens in the overworld. However, you can toggle the new feature on and off no matter where you are in the game and do not have to start a new game to take advantage of the VR Goggles.

Related

The free updates for both “Super Mario Odyssey” and “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” will be available as free updates on Thursday, April 25 exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

Popular on Variety

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

More Gaming

  • New Clip Shows Off Labo VR

    New Clip Shows Off Labo VR Kit's 'Mario' and 'Zelda' Content

    Nintendo debuted a trailer showcasing the soon-to-be-added VR content in “Super Mario Odyssey” and “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.” “Super Mario Odyssey” gets three new mini-missions where players are tasked with collecting music notes and Coins to complete objectives in VR. The Cap, Seaside, and Luncheon Kingdoms will be available to explore [...]

  • Analyst: 'Apex Legends' Declining Popularity Could

    Analyst: 'Apex Legends' Declining Popularity Could Hurt EA Stock

    Electronic Arts’ battle royale title “Apex Legends” is not a serious contender for Epic Games’ blockbuster “Fortnite” and it’s worth far less than its implied stock value, according to financial website Seeking Alpha. Interest in the game is fading, the website said, and since it makes up a substantial portion of EA’s stock valuation, the [...]

  • 'Fortnite' Teases Upcoming 'Avengers' Tie-In Event

    'Fortnite' Teases Upcoming 'Avengers' Tie-In Event

    The official “Fortnite” Twitter account is teasing a special “Avengers: Endgame” event for April 25, the day before the film debuts in theaters. The tweet depicted a “Fortnite” character holding Captain America’s iconic shield, though there weren’t additional details given about what the “FortniteXAvengers” mode or content may include. Previously, “Avengers: Infinity War” villain Thanos [...]

  • A still image from The Seven

    How Magic Leap, Video Games Are Defining Future of Royal Shakespeare Company

    At the Royal Shakespeare Company in Stratford upon Avon, Sarah Ellis has the difficult job of figuring out where theater of the 1500s fits into the 21st century. As Director of Digital Development, a title which might seem out of place in an industry ruled by live, human performances, Ellis represents a recent seachange on [...]

  • Hideo Kojima Tribeca Games Festival

    Hideo Kojima Discusses Cloud Gaming, Teases One 'Big Thing' for Streaming

    “Death Stranding” creator Hideo Kojima shared his thoughts on cloud gaming in a recent interview with Nikkei Business, noting that he has “one big thing” in mind for the service in the future. Kojima shared his views on 5G connectivity, the need for the industry to adapt to the unique challenges and features it could [...]

  • Raising Kratos Documents the Making of

    'Raising Kratos' Documents the Making of 'God of War'

    An upcoming documentary, “Raising Kratos” looks at the five year long effort that was the making of “God of War,” PlayStation revealed via an announce trailer on its YouTube channel on Saturday. The documentary reveal comes just after the one year anniversary of “God of War”. “Facing an unknown future, Santa Monica Studio took a [...]

  • 'Mortal Kombat 11' game review

    Video Game Review: 'Mortal Kombat 11'

    “Mortal Kombat 11” is like a slasher film, a bloody mess that evokes emotion in the same ways that the horror genre does—specifically, the more campy horror flicks. Developed by NetherRealm Studios, “Mortal Kombat 11” doesn’t try to scare players with jump scares or psychological horror, but is instead blatant in its unrestrained gore. NetherRealm [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad