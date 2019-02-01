Only About One Million Nintendo Labo Kits Sold Last Year

More than one million Nintendo Labo kits have been sold since Nintendo’s cardboard-meets-gaming sets hit stores in April, the company noted in a presentation Friday.

“Nintendo Labo has been positively received as a ‘Nintendo-like’ product since its announcement nearly one year ago,” Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said during a policy briefing following news of the company’s third-quarter earnings report.

By comparison, Nintendo’s popular “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” which was released just last month, has already sold more than 12 million copies, making it the third most sold game developed by Nintendo for the Switch.

But Furukawa noted that Nintendo knew even before the title’s launch that the sales and reception to the Labo kits would be “different from traditional video games like Mario or Zelda,” saying that kits are now being incorporated into classes at 100 elementary schools across the US.

Nintendo Labo, he said, “has received awards and acknowledgments from various domestic and international media, in categories of toys and of other general consumer products experiences. So, as we expected, it appears that Nintendo Labo has been accepted by our consumers differently than traditional video games.”

Furukawa said that Nintendo is expanding its unique approach to releasing Nintendo Labo kits by partnering with KCJ Group to create pavilions featuring the kits. They’re planned for a summer 2019 opening at KidZania Tokyo and KidZania Koshien in Japan.