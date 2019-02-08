×
Nintendo Keeping 3DS While Pushing For More Than One Switch Per Family

Nintendo Switch

With the growing sales of the Nintendo Switch, the company is looking to tempt families to purchase more than one console per household— but isn’t forgetting the 3DS, Shuntaro Furukawa, Nintendo’s president and representative director, said in a question and answer session following its earning’s report.

Furukawa was responding to a question regarding the declining sales of the 3DS and the sales objectives while the 3DS and Switch coexist.

While the current push is for one Switch console per household, Furukawa acknowledged that the 3DS still serves an important purpose, despite declining sales.

Nintendo plans to keep the Nintendo 3DS within its dedicated consoles offerings, as Furukawa reasons that the console fills a necessary role in the market. That is, the 3DS is an ideal first game system for kids with its low price point (relative to other, current gen consoles) and its small size and light weight. While the Nintendo Switch is also portable, it is pricier and perhaps more often purchased as a family console.

In a survey conducted by Nintendo, it found that though a “certain number of households have multiple family members who play on a single console, some households have already purchased multiple consoles.”

Furukawa stated that the company is going to push for this to be more common in the future, and hinted that it can do this by perhaps tempting consumers with new games and other software to increase the demand for more consoles per family.

“Going forward, we aim to generate such demand among consumers as they feel like ‘I want to have my own  Nintendo Switch console’ through measures such as software offerings,” Furukawa stated. “Not necessarily so that each person will have one, but so that each household will have multiple Nintendo Switch consoles.”

Though the Nintendo Switch sales for the holiday season of 2018 were strong, the company lowered its goal from 20 million to 17 million units sold by the end of this fiscal year, according to an earnings report released last month. Nintendo did, however, raise its expectations for game sales for another 10 million units by the fiscal year end in March. Nintendo 3DS sales estimates dropped from 4 million to 2.6 million, as well.

